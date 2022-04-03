2022 Grammy Awards: Red-carpet arrivals

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena (Las Vegas, Nevada) The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are set to begin in just a few hours. Comedian Trevor Noah will lead the festivities as Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Lil’ Nas X take the stage to deliver performances. As for the night’s hardware, Jon Batiste is winning the race at the moment with 11 nominations. However, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Kanye West could overthrow him and walk away with the most awards when the night is finish. To keep up with one of the biggest nights music, tap into CBS and Paramount+ to watch throughout the night. After last week’s Academy Awards, there is no telling what could happen when you get the world’s most prominent entertainers in the same room.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO