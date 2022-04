These are the only two players that could make up for the worst off-season in recent memory. Amari Copper was given away for basically nothing. Randy Gregory lost over a contract dispute. The FS/SS position has yet to be addressed in over a decade! The o-line seems worst then it was before the season ended, but Zeke will get all the blame for the pathetic o-line play. Jerry Jones has to dominate the draft. This draft has to be an all time draft class for Dallas or this season will be a waste! And idk if I can continue to stay on this sinking ship that is the Dallas Cowboys. They hadn't won a damn thing my whole life. I've been a fan since I was 5 and I'm 30 now this sxxx is ridiculous!

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO