Iowa State

Iowa to Kill 52K More Hens and Turkeys Because of Bird Flu

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Another 15,0000 chickens and 37,000 turkeys will have to be killed after bird flu spread to two more Iowa farms, state agriculture officials announced Sunday. Since the outbreak began a month ago, millions...

www.usnews.com

Farm and Dairy

How to protect poultry flocks from avian influenza

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been appearing in wild birds and commercial poultry throughout the East Coast and Midwest. It can cause severe disease and high mortality in infected poultry. Certain virus strains can affect multiple internal organs with mortality up to 90% to 100% in chickens, according to Centers for Disease Control data.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Bird flu found in flock in No. 1 turkey state

For the first time, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in Minnesota, the top turkey-producing state in the nation, said agricultural officials over the weekend. Some 14.6 million birds in domestic flocks have died of HPAI or in culling of infected herds to reduce the spread of the viral disease this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
94.1 KRNA

A Friendly Reminder for Iowa Residents With Bird Feeders

Spring is here even though it might not feel like it. Tulips and daffodils have sprouted and creatures have begun nesting. I sat in wonder as thousands of birds swooped into my backyard trees to take a break during their migration. I also have a robin who has been fighting his reflection in my dining room window. That is a little annoying, but seeing that beautiful creature close-up is a treat.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Another flock of chickens identified with bird flu in Iowa

Volunteers gather to continue derecho cleanup, over 19 months since storm. Volunteers helped people at a senior living center in Cedar Rapids still in need of cleanup from the derecho back in August 2020. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Cedar Rapids restaurant is cooking up food to help the people...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CNBC

Bird flu cases surge in the U.S. What we know so far.

Federal health officials are closely watching a highly lethal type of bird flu that's devastated poultry farms along the East Coast and the Midwest in recent weeks. There are no signs the strain of avian influenza poses a danger to people yet, but experts are on the lookout for potential mutations of the virus that could make it more of a threat.
AGRICULTURE
KPVI Newschannel 6

State cancels poultry events in response to fourth bird flu case

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced Saturday that all poultry events will be canceled statewide because of the bird flu. The order, which comes after a fourth farm was reported infected with the virus, states that birds of any type are not permitted at events such as fairs, expositions and live bird auctions until at least May 1, when the order will be reevaluated.
AGRICULTURE

