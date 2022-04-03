Arsenal’s Arteta ignores Conte’s favourite tag and will focus on own team

Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, leads a training session as Emile Smith Rowe looks on. Photograph: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta says the only mind games he intends to play over the season’s run-in will be with his own players, rejecting the temptation to engage in speculation with his counterparts over its outcome.

The Arsenal manager was asked if he agreed with Antonio Conte’s suggestion last month that his team are favourites to take fourth place – a statement that did not anticipate the fact third could also be up for grabs if Chelsea continue to stutter – and whether that status would put pressure on them. He refused to get drawn in and said psychological tactics will be most effectively deployed internally.

Related: Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle: Premier League – live reaction!

“I don’t know, that is a question for him,” Arteta said. “But what we want to do is very clear, and the perception of what people think is not going to change it.”

On the topic of mind games, he said: “I do it more with my players, I think. I do it more with the players, if I have to.” Invited to elaborate, he joked: “No! Because they will know what they are doing and that is the whole point.”

Arsenal’s horizons have shifted immeasurably since losing their opening three games and they visit Crystal Palace on Monday night in search of a seventh win in eight. Arteta said he has no concerns about his young squad’s capacity to deal with the change in expectation.

“There is nothing different, they have already been dealing with it for weeks,” he said. “Because this is a conversation we have had now for over six to eight weeks, so they have already been through that and have responded really, really well so there is nothing new because they have already been doing it and capable of doing it.”

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

Bernd Leno will continue in goal at Selhurst Park unless Aaron Ramsdale recovers ahead of schedule from a hip injury. The Germany international has been in the cold this season and his appearance in the victory at Aston Villa was his first in the top flight since August. Arteta praised the 30-year-old’s attitude but does not regret confining him to the bench.

“This is football and it’s not an individual sport,” he said. “When he’s been playing for 10 years that meant someone has been there waiting for that opportunity, and I have a lot of sympathy with every player that doesn’t play and doesn’t get the chances they probably deserve but unfortunately that’s the game.

“He’s done a very similar thing to Cédric [Soares] and Nico [Pépé]. Not accepting the situation but trying to improve it. And then he’s been consistent in the way he trained, the way he behaved, in those months, waiting for the opportunity and, when he had it, to take it.”