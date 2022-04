ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The driver of an SUV was killed in an accident that happened in South City Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 that a maroon Toyota Highlander driven by Frederick Vogel, 78, of Metamora, Illinois, got into an accident on Kingshighway at I-44 around 10:00 a.m. Vogel was exiting off I-44 eastbound onto Kingshighway when he kept going through the intersection, hit a curb next to the northbound lanes of Kingshighway, went off the road and hit a concrete barrier before the Highlander went back onto Kingshighway and came to a final rest under the I-44 overpass.

METAMORA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO