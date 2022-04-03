Jose Gimenez faces fitness race ahead of Manchester City clash

Juventus host Inter Milan in Turin for one of the most awaited Derby d'Italias in recent memory on Sunday. The Nerazzurri have a lot to lose since they've hit a rough patch and not winning against Juventus might end their Scudetto hopes. On the other hand, the Bianconeri can boost their still remote title ambitions and winning against a rival can help them not only make up ground against the top of the table but give them some extra motivation as they overcome Inter in the Serie A table. It will be a very tense clash between the two sides. Juventus have the longest current unbeaten run in Serie A (16 games, W11 D5). Since November 30th, Juventus are one of only two sides in the big-5 European Leagues that have gone unbeaten (also Sevilla - 15 games).

