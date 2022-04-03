ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jose Gimenez faces fitness race ahead of Manchester City clash

By Feargal Brennan
 1 day ago

Atletico Madrid are facing a defensive injury headache ahead of their midweek clash with Manchester City. Los Rojiblancos take on Pep Guardiola’s Premier League title chasers on April 5 in the first...

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Watford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Diogo Jota and Fabinho goals

Liverpool leapfrogged champions Manchester City to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield on Saturday thanks to a first-half header by Diogo Jota and a late Fabinho penalty.The hosts grabbed the lead moments after goalkeeper Alisson Becker denied Watford’s Juraj Kucka with a sharp save, as Jota timed his run to perfection at the other end and nodded in a cross from Joe Gomez in the 22nd minute.It was Portuguese forward Jota’s 14th league goal and 20th in all competitions this season, and the 25-year-old could have added to his tally shortly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WSOC Charlotte

Style clash as Guardiola, Simeone meet in Champions League

Diego Simeone was working in Argentina in the early years of his coaching career when he requested to attend some training sessions at Barcelona, led at the time by Pep Guardiola. Barcelona was the pre-eminent club in world soccer, revolutionising the game between 2008-12 with its “tiki-taka” passing style favored...
SOCCER
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Geoffrey Kondogbia
BBC

City have better players then us - Simeone

Diego Simeone has praised Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side as Atletico Madrid prepare for their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. Atletico knocked out Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate in the last 16 thanks to a narrow win at Old Trafford in the second leg, but Simeone feels there is a chance for the La Liga champions to cause an upset.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Guardiola on fixtures, overthinking and Atletico threat

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media on the eve of Manchester City’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atletico Madrid at the Etihad. On a fixture list that reads Atletico-Liverpool-Atletico-Liverpool: “Yes, the players are relishing it. It’s a joy and pleasure to be here, at this stage, every season in April and May. We know that any bad result now and you are out of the competition.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘We play with 12’ – Pep Guardiola jokes he will overthink Manchester City tactics against Atletico

Pep Guardiola has joked he will field 12 players against Atletico Madrid in a swipe at critics who claim he overthinks crucial Champions League ties.The Manchester City boss teased that he will definitely outdo himself on the tactics front as the Premier League leaders host the Spanish champions in a quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.Guardiola has faced criticism after City’s exits from the competition in recent years, including after last year’s final, after making some unexpected selections or changes to his system.Pre-empting the flak that could come his way should City come up short again, Guardiola addressed the issue as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch Serie A online, start time, odds, prediction

Juventus host Inter Milan in Turin for one of the most awaited Derby d'Italias in recent memory on Sunday. The Nerazzurri have a lot to lose since they've hit a rough patch and not winning against Juventus might end their Scudetto hopes. On the other hand, the Bianconeri can boost their still remote title ambitions and winning against a rival can help them not only make up ground against the top of the table but give them some extra motivation as they overcome Inter in the Serie A table. It will be a very tense clash between the two sides. Juventus have the longest current unbeaten run in Serie A (16 games, W11 D5). Since November 30th, Juventus are one of only two sides in the big-5 European Leagues that have gone unbeaten (also Sevilla - 15 games).
UEFA
