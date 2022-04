In front of 4,241 fans at Robins Stadium in Richmond, Virginia men’s lacrosse was defeated by Richmond for the first time in series history, 17-13. Although the Cavaliers (7-2, 3-0 ACC) got off to a fast start Saturday, taking a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, the Spiders (6-3, 1-0 SoCon) were able to crawl back and take control of the game as they became more comfortable creating offense while shutting down Virginia’s offensive weapons.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO