Pedestrian dies after stepping into path of vehicle in Lake Worth Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A man was arrested after he reportedly shot and killed his wife at a North Miami Beach Jewish community center. “He stabbed her yesterday. She left, she didn’t report nothing, and then she came here. He followed her and chased her down and shot her like an animal, like he was hunting,” said Aaron Batten, the victim’s first cousin. The family said Shandelle Harris, 30, was at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center with her 12-year-old daughter and mother for the young girl’s swimming lessons. Witnesses at the pool Sunday say they heard five gunshots and saw a...

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO