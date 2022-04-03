ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Burned body found in alleyway in Dallas neighborhood, police say

WFAA
WFAA
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

DALLAS — A body was found burned in an alleyway in a North Oak Cliff neighborhood on Sunday morning, Dallas police said. Police said they responded around 9:20...

CBS DFW

One killed, and 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert venue Saturday night

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was killed, and at 11 others were injured after a shooting in a concert in Southern Dallas on Saturday night, April, 2nd. According to the Dallas Police Department, the shooting took place at approximately 12:13 a.m. at a trail ride and concert on 5050 Cleveland Road in Dallas. Officers learned eleven victims were shot, including three juvenile victims who were all transported to an area hospital. One victim is in critical condition, the rest are in stable condition. At the scene, 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore was found lying near the stage with a gunshot wound to the head. Gilmore died...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed in Shooting at Dallas Raising Cane's Restaurant: Police

One person is dead after a shooting at a Raising Cane's in Dallas on Thursday night, police said. According to police, the incident occurred at 8150 South Hampton Road at approximately 10:40 p.m. Police said two suspects shot the victim multiple times in front of the entrance as they were...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Sachse Human Remains ID’d As Missing Wylie Woman Faiza Fahad

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the human remains discovered by workers on a Sachse property as a Faiza Fahad, a Wylie woman reported missing nearly a year ago. On May 12, 2021 at about 9:10 a.m., Wylie resident Faiza Fahad was seen for the last time when she left her home in the 2100 block of Central Park Drive on foot. She was reported missing soon after. Faiza Fahad (credit: Wylie Police Department) Police said at the time that Fahad was a new mother who had recently moved to the area and did not have a cell phone on her when she went missing. The case went dark for nearly a year. So far, examiners have not said what the cause of death was, and police have not given updates on the case. It is unclear how Fahad got to the property, who she may have been with, or whether or not there was foul play involved. The Wylie Police Department, Sachse Police Department, Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, and FBI are working together to find more information.
WYLIE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said 28-year-old Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty Friday in...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

3 Injured In Axe Attack At Richardson Coffee Shop

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Richardson Police responded to an attack involving a axe outside a Richardson coffee shop Friday night, April 1. It happened shortly before 8:00 p.m. at I Love U A-Latte in the 500 block of W. Campbell Road at Nantucket Drive west of Central Expressway. Witnesses tell CBS 11 the fight started outside the coffee shop and then moved inside. Richardson Police said three people were hurt, including the attacker. Two of the injured were taken to a hospital. One was treated at the scene. Everyone involved knew each other, according to the preliminary investigation, and Richardson Police said they aren’t looking for any other suspects. Attack at Richardson coffee shop (CBS 11) The investigation is in its early stages.    
RICHARDSON, TX
CBS DFW

Man Charged With Murder After Rowlett Gas Station Shooting Victim Dies

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect in a Rowlett gas station shooting was charged with murder after the victim died yesterday, a source told CBS 11. On Wednesday, March 30, police were called to a shooting at the Valero gas station at Lakeview Parkway and Scenic Drive. Officers said the victim was shot several times around 5:30 p.m. and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Two days later, on Friday, April 1, they succumbed to their injuries. So far, police have not named the victim. Police quickly identified the suspect and arrested him. He was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but the charges were upgraded to murder after the victim’s passing. A source told CBS 11 that a man charged with murder in Rowlett named Nevan Tyson Lydens was the suspect in the shooting, but police have not officially released his identity so far. Nevan Tyson Lydens has been charged with murder. (credit: Rockwall County Jail) Lydens is being held at the Rockwall County Jail on $1 million bond.
ROWLETT, TX
CBS DFW

Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot At Rowlett Gas Station; Suspect Arrested

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rowlett Police are investigating a shooting at a Valero gas station at Lakeview Parkway and Scenic Drive on Wednesday, March 30. Police said a man was shot several times around 5:30 p.m. and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. One suspect was later identified and arrested Shooting at gas station in Rowlett (Chopper 11) The suspect, who police have not yet identified, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.  
ROWLETT, TX
WPRI 12 News

Police: Body found floating in Taunton River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after police in Fall River received a report of a body floating in the Taunton River near Battleship Cove. Police and fire responded to the scene where they recovered the body of a deceased male. Fall River Police Major Crimes Division and detectives with the Massachusetts […]
FALL RIVER, MA
WFAA

WFAA

Community Policy