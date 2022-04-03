ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halsey Attending the 2022 Grammys Just Days After Surgery

By Ashley Iasimone
 1 day ago

Halsey is returning to the Grammy Awards Sunday night (April 3), even though they just underwent surgery a few days ago. In a Saturday slideshow of photos on Instagram, she shared a selfie in a hospital gown and cap. “The last time I attended the Grammys
was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in,” recalled Halsey. She was diagnosed with endometriosis after years of suffering from pain and first had surgery to treat her chronic illness in 2017 . “As luck would have it,” wrote Halsey on Saturday (April 2). “I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited.”

Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is nominated for best alternative music album, vocal or instrumental at this year’s Grammys.

They’re set to hit the road in May on the Love and Power Tour in support of the album, visiting several cities across North America. See the tour dates here and her latest post below.

