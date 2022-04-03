ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Video: Inter Milan need two takes to net from the penalty spot against Juventus

By Patrick McLaughlin
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Juventus boss Max Allegri is seen to be furious after his side were left trailing 1-0 just before half-time, with Inter Milan given two opportunities to score from...

www.yardbarker.com

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Bruno Fernandes calls for Manchester United to raise standards

United’s hopes of finishing in the Premier League top-four were dealt a setback at Old Trafford on Saturday. Bruno Fernandes called for Manchester United to raise their standards after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Leicester. United’s hopes of finishing in the Premier League top-four were dealt a setback at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Marcus Rashford must ‘take the steps’ to reclaim his confidence – Ralf Rangnick

Marcus Rashford has been challenged to haul himself out of his slump by Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Despite the absences of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani due to injury and illness, United started their game against Leicester without a recognised centre forward as Rashford was among the substitutes.Rashford was belatedly introduced in the second half in the 1-1 draw on Saturday evening but the impact was minimal as his struggles continued, having scored just five times in 27 appearances this season.He was omitted from the most recent England squad but while Rangnick is optimistic Rashford can quickly begin to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Milan misses chance to move 3 points clear after 0-0 draw

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan missed the chance to pull three points clear at the top of Serie A as it was held to a 0-0 draw by Bologna on Monday. The result left Milan just one point ahead of second-place Napoli with seven matches remaining. Defending champion Inter Milan was four points behind its city rival but having played a match fewer.
UEFA
Sports
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp Says Liverpool Fully Fit Ahead of Benfica Clash

Liverpool’s injury troubles appear over and the Reds are preparing for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Benfica on Tuesday with a fully fit squad. That’s the latest from manager Jürgen Klopp, who talked fitness at his pre-match presser. “Yes, it’s the full squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Here We Go: Barça keep busy; Real Madrid land gem; Man United and Newcastle latest; Chelsea exodus looming?

We're inching ever closer to the start of the summer transfer market and the movements between top clubs in Europe never stop. In particular, Barcelona have a lot of negotiations already opened as the work of Xavi Hernández as new manager has so far been excellent, with the club in a three-way tie for second place in the Spanish league table with a goal differential edge over Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, who they beat on Sunday. As a result, the club has already two signings prepared for the summer, and although Barça president Joan Laporta is not ready to reveal their names, we can safely confirm that both Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen will suit up for the Blaugrana side next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Champions League quarterfinals predictions, start time, how to watch, TV channel, and more for 4/5/22

The Champions League quarterfinals officially begin this week as eight teams continue to battle it out for the ultimate prize in May. On Tuesday, 2021 finalists Manchester City welcome Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid to the Etihad Stadium for a first leg encounter. This is the first-ever meeting between the two sides, although Pep Guardiola and Simeone have gone toe to toe before in their managerial careers.
UEFA

