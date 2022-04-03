Getzville Fire Co. hosts annual "G.R.I.T." training program

Firefighters from all across Western New York fire companies, Canada, and beyond gathered at the Getzville Volunteer Fire Company Sunday for their annual G.R.I.T. training program, focused on saving and rescuing firefighters in times of crisis.

"We've had horrible incidents in the past ... when you lose a firefighter, it stays with you. That was the inspiration for this program. To try and make it not happen again," said Mike Lombardo, a East Amherst firefighter and a G.R.I.T. instructor.

Firefighters participated in realistic "worst-case" scenarios, such as building collapses, smoke inhalation, and extreme heat.

"This is all about learning how to save firefighter lives," said Bob Zacher, the co-creator of the training program.

The G.R.I.T. program for 2022 has concluded, but if your fire company is interested in taking part (locally, or not), the Getzville Fire Company encourages any and all to message them via Facebook.