ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

More than 180 Southwest flights going to Central Florida canceled

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YEsyw_0eyIIUjJ00

More than 180 Southwest flights headed to Central Florida were proactively canceled ahead of Saturday due to inclement weather and airspace congestion.

According to Southwest Airlines, lightning storms also caused ramp operations at Florida airports to be repeatedly paused, causing additional delays.

A spokesperson for the airline said, "We have all hands-on deck to get delayed customers and their bags onto available flights, and we’re sharing additional guidance and wide flexibility to self-serve travel changes."

By Saturday’s end, approximately 600 flights out of the 3,600 scheduled departures were canceled, nearly all cited for weather and airspace management programs.

"We’ve planned for, and already are well into, a much better operational environment today, Sunday, compared to the weather and air traffic conditions we, our customers, and passengers of other carriers experienced on Saturday afternoon and evening."

As a result of Saturday's difficulties, preemptive measures were taken. 400 flights were canceled Sunday due to aircraft and staff that were not in their planned positions.

According to the airline, as of noon, no additional delays have been announced. Southwest Airlines has more than 3,600 published flights scheduled for Sunday.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

24K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Follow WMAR 2 News Baltimore and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
NBC News

Southwest Airlines launches a new, second-cheapest fare

Southwest Airlines on Thursday unveiled its new fare class: a second-cheapest option it hopes will reel in customers willing to pay up for more flexibility. The “Wanna Get Away Plus” fare sits just above the “Wanna Get Away” fare and just below its “Anytime” fare. It will allow travelers to make same-day changes to their tickets without paying the difference in fare that the lowest tier requires.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

The Fate Of Passengers On The Sunwings Cancun Party Flight

Simple Flying readers may recall the now infamous Sunwing Cancun party flight in late December. A planeload of reality TV types and on-the-make influencers boarded a chartered flight on the low-cost airline on December 30 for a New Year's Eve knees-up in Cancun. It all went wrong when footage emerged of some passengers creating havoc on the flight. In the fallout, the bad behavior incurred the wrath of the Canadian Government who've been busy handing out penalty notices ever since.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Daily Fort Worth

Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Lightning Storms#Air Traffic Control#Southwest Flights#Inclement Weather#Aircraft#Southwest Airlines
Travel + Leisure

Southwest Has a New Fare Class — and It'll Allow Passengers to Transfer Flight Credits to Other Fliers

Southwest Airlines is introducing a new fare class that will offer travelers more flexibility when booking — and even allows them to gift unused flight credits. The new Wanna Get Away Plus fare, which will be available late in the second quarter of 2022, will allow travelers to take advantage of same-day changes and standby flights as well as earn 8 times the Rapid Rewards points, according to Southwest.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Air Travel
The Independent

Pilots of doomed China Eastern flight 5735 failed to respond to multiple calls after tipping into nosedive

Pilots of the Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 flight that crashed after a steep nosedive failed to respond to China’s air traffic controllers despite repeated calls being made, including after the plane’s altitude started to dip rapidly.Flight MU5735 crashed from an altitude of almost 29,000ft into a mountainous and forested area in southern China’s Guangxi province where it caught fire on Monday.The plane, carrying 132 people including flight crew, was flying from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province to Guangzhou in Guangdong province.An official from China’s air traffic controllers said at a press conference, the government’s first official briefing on...
ACCIDENTS
deseret.com

Terrifying footage shows China Eastern plane nosediving before crash

A doomed China Eastern Boeing 737 airplanetook a serious nosedive before it crashed into the mountains, new video footage showed. Driving the news: Local media in China shared footage of the airplane nosediving into the ground outside of the city of Wuzhou. Yahoo! News and Newsweek shared the footage as well.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Austin warns it might RUN OUT of fuel and tells airlines to land with enough to take off or risk being stranded as it struggles to cope with demand: Passengers miss flights as lines form due to sudden influx of travelers

Passengers missed their flights and rental cars sat abandoned in a curbside queue at the Austin airport on Monday as high traveler volumes and a sudden fuel shortage plagued the busy travel hub. Social media posts from Sunday and Monday mornings show tired and frustrated passengers, some of whom couldn't...
INDUSTRY
travelnoire.com

Air Travel Plus-Size Fliers: Meet The Airlines Polcies For People Who Need More Space On Flights

We live in an era where body acceptance has gained great popularity throughout this country. There are Miss Plus-Size pageants, stores specializing in plus- size clothing, commercials that display models that promote body-positive ideas and much more. Although many advancements have been seen for the body positive movement, they face some obstacles to having a comfortable trip, mainly in the Economy class of planes. Recently, a TikTok video went viral showing a plus-size blogger trying to fit into a plane seat. Some people were saying she deserves to travel comfortably while others were caught saying she should pay for an extra seat.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Plus-size model calls out Delta over seatbelt length: ‘Figure it out’

Influencer Remi Bader has called out Delta Airlines for its seatbelt sizes in a video showing her unable to buckle the safety harness.Bader, a plus-size model and body positivity content creator, shared her concern with the airline in a video posted to TikTok this week.In the clip, it shows Bader sitting in her seat of the plane and holding one side of the seatbelt, which she is unable to fasten to the other.“Delta. Figure it out!” Bader wrote in the text caption on the clip, adding in the caption: “And no I shouldn’t need to ask for an extender. It...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Delta Airlines pilot lands Boeing 757 safely after cockpit window shatters mid-flight

A Delta Airlines flight made an emergency landing after the cockpit window “spontaneously” shattered 30,000 feet in the air.Images of the cracked windshield posted online showed dozens of fractures but the glass remained intact enough for the plane to land safely.Passenger Kirk Knowlton, who took the viral photo posted to Twitter, said “apparently it was spontaneous”.In a statement sent to the media, Delta spokesman Anthony Black confirmed the “maintenance issue” but did not add whether the cabin lost pressure at any time.The Delta Airlines flight 760 had taken off from Salt Lake City on its way to Washington DC on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy