Charlotte, NC

Women's tennis vs. Duke

By Anna Hansen, Staff Photographer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi! I'm Anna Hansen, I use...

The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

They say a rivalry is defined by its greatest moments. North Carolina added a legendary new chapter to its longtime rivalry history with Duke on Saturday night. Not only are the Tar Heels heading to the championship; they sent Coach K out with a loss in his final game. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
WNCT

Duke, North Carolina in titanic clash at Final Four

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The name “Tobacco Road” misses the point. The most important industry in the 11-mile stretch of real estate between North Carolina’s two cathedrals of hoops, the Smith Center in Chapel Hill and Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, is basketball. For decades, a win, or loss, in any given matchup between Duke […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cbs17

Photos show scene on court after UNC topples Duke, Coach K

(WGHP) — It may not be the championship game, but for North Carolina, the Final Four Battle of the Bloods may have been the biggest game of the year. Famed rivals Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill battled to see who would move on to face Kansas in the championship game of the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
College Football News

National Championship Expert Picks, Predictions: North Carolina vs Kansas

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the National Championship between North Carolina and Kansas. * next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover. Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction. NCAA Tournament Final Four Expert Picks. UNC vs KU Point...
KANSAS STATE

