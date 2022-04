LANGDON — Career-technical education is thriving at Fall Mountain Regional High School roughly five years after the district established its own vocational education center. Over the past five years, the Fall Mountain Regional School District has grown from a single vocational program in agriculture and animal science to six programs, including Junior ROTC (JROTC), horticulture, natural resources and digital design. The sixth, business in health care, will begin in the fall of 2022 and will enable students to earn community college credits and a certificate in medical administrative assistance.

