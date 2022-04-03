ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 1 day ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT. * WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...Much of Carbon County including Rawlins, Muddy Gap,. Shirley Basin, Medicine Bow, and the Ferris and Seminoe. Mountains. *...

www.kulr8.com

KIFI Local News 8

Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Damaging wind, heavy mountain snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will begin to increase Monday morning, with damaging winds expected to occur Monday evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph are likely for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be possible for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 60 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see a transition over to snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch in most locations.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 12:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banner; Cheyenne; Kimball; Morrill; Scotts Bluff WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Snow showers have decreased in coverage late this morning, but will continue over the Laramie Valley and South Laramie Range into the afternoon. An additional inch of snow is expected.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 17:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Sunday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Cheyenne CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015...016...027...028 029...041...042...079...080...081...252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Outdoor burning is not advised on Monday. If dangerous fire weather conditions appear imminent, a Red Flag Warning will be issued. Target Area: Cheyenne Critical fire weather conditions possible Monday afternoon FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Timing...During the afternoon hours on Monday March 28. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Temperatures...Around 80. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 10:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Kansas and east central and northeast Colorado. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mix of rain and snow is expected where temperatures are above freezing with snow across areas where temperatures are near or below freezing. Wind gusts up to 50 mph with moderate to heavy snow at times may result in areas of near blizzard conditions. Travelers should be prepared for rapid reductions in visibility.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
KULR8

ID Boise ID Zone Forecast

————— 116 FPUS55 KBOI 042048. Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon. Spot temperatures are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY... .TONIGHT...Widespread snow showers. Chance of snow 90 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch in the...
ENVIRONMENT

