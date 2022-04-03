ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

U.S. 23 intersection to become right-turn-only for side road

By THE BLADE
The Blade
The Blade
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PxSAu_0eyIH0cD00

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cross-highway traffic will be eliminated next week at an intersection on the main route between Toledo and Columbus.

The Ohio Department of Transportation plans to close the median on U.S. 23 at its intersection with Wyandot County Road 44, just north of the highway’s westerly junction with U.S. 30. Right-turn access will be maintained to and from Road 44, but closing the median will eliminate crossing traffic and left turns there.

The decision to restrict the intersection was made in consultation with local officials and was prompted by several serious collisions there since 2016, including a fatality, according to ODOT’s district office in Lima. Work to close the median will require lane closings on U.S. 23 for about five days.

Comments / 1

Related
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
Traffic
City
Upper Sandusky, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Columbus, OH
City
Toledo, OH
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
1240 WJIM

Some of the Largest Earth Cracks in the Great Lakes Area are in Michigan

I love exploring our state. There are so many cool features...from waterfalls, to mountains, to so many lakes, and even large earth cracks. I discovered these things in the northeast region of the lower peninsula recently. At one point, the area where these large earth cracks are found was actually a tourist attraction. Over the years people have stopped flocking to see these works of nature, but thankfully, the 76 year old Mystery Valley Karst Preserve and Nature Sanctuary is still maintained for visitors in Presque Isle County, just north of Alpena.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Side Road#County Road#Odot
WOWO News

Defiance man hits semi head on in Paulding County

EMERALD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWO) – A Defiance man received life threatening injuries after hitting a semi head on in Defiance County, Ohio. At approximately 3:22 a.m. Sunday morning, tropers were dispatched to a report of a driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US24 near County Road 133 in Paulding County. Everett Dickerson, 61, from Defiance then struck a semi head on before traveling off the north side of the road.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WOOD

Ford and GM close plants as auto industry woes continue

Ford and General Motors announced Thursday they will temporarily halt production at two Michigan plants due to parts shortages. Ford is temporarily closing its facility in Flat Rock, while GM is stopping production at its Lansing plant. (March 31, 2022)
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy