U.S. 23 intersection to become right-turn-only for side road

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cross-highway traffic will be eliminated next week at an intersection on the main route between Toledo and Columbus.

The Ohio Department of Transportation plans to close the median on U.S. 23 at its intersection with Wyandot County Road 44, just north of the highway’s westerly junction with U.S. 30. Right-turn access will be maintained to and from Road 44, but closing the median will eliminate crossing traffic and left turns there.

The decision to restrict the intersection was made in consultation with local officials and was prompted by several serious collisions there since 2016, including a fatality, according to ODOT’s district office in Lima. Work to close the median will require lane closings on U.S. 23 for about five days.