Toledo, OH

Math Corps camp heading to UT this summer

Math Corps, a nationally recognized mathematics enrichment and mentoring program for middle school students is coming to the University of Toledo this summer.

Applications are open for a free, four-week Math Corps Summer Camp and for a High School Bridge Program, which serves students in underrepresented communities in the Toledo area, the university said.

The camp runs July 11 through Aug. 5. The hours for incoming seventh and eighth graders are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For 10th and 11th graders, the hours are 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

“Test scores typically increase in just a few weeks from pre-test averages of 30 percent to post-test averages of 90 percent," Funda Gultepe, executive director of Math Corps at UT and assistant professor in the UT Department of Mathematics and Statistics, said in a statement. "Plus, the academic gains are sustained over time. Middle school participants were 11 percent more likely to enroll in college.”

The deadline to apply is May 11. To apply, visit the Math Corps at the University of Toledo website. A link is available at https://bit.ly/3JILFTg .

Using a “kids teaching kids” model, high school students entering the 10th or 11th grade in the fall also can apply to serve as paid teaching assistants for the younger students, and college students will serve as college instructors, UT said.

