Lane closings planned Monday at Douglas and Gracewood

Long-term lane closings and a detour start Monday for a bridge replacement on Alexis Road in North Toledo, the Ohio Department of Transportation said. Shantee Creek passes under Alexis at its intersection with Enterprise Boulevard and the northwesterly leg of Benore Road. That bridge’s replacement will require lane closings on Alexis through September as well as a detour for Enterprise, ODOT said. Enterprise traffic will be detoured via Alexis, Benore’s southeasterly leg, and Matzinger Road.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO