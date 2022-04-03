ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Lane closings planned Monday at Douglas and Gracewood

By The Blade
 1 day ago

A gas-line camera inspection will require lane closings Monday at a West Toledo intersection, the Toledo Department of Transportation announced.

Lane closings at Douglas and Gracewood roads should be lifted by the end of the day, officials said.

