Lane closings planned Monday at Douglas and Gracewood

Central Ave. To Close Monday for North Split Construction
INDIANAPOLIS--Central Ave. will close under I-65 Monday morning because of North Split construction. The Indiana Dept. of Transportation made the announcement Saturday, saying Central will close between 11th and 12th streets, so that crews can demolish the overhead structures safely. The closure is expected to last through April. Alabama St.,...
Lane closures start Monday as 'flex lane' construction on I-96 in Oakland County begins: What you need to know
The Michigan Department of Transportation is kicking off its latest project on Monday as crews begin work on the I-96 Flex Route between I-275 and Kent Lake Road.
Pickwick Avenue to close for three weeks starting Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Pickwick Avenue will be closed between Elm and Cherry Street for approximately three weeks. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, March 21 for stormwater improvements associated with private development. Access to businesses and residences in the area will be maintained. Drivers are advised to follow the posted detour.
Utility work prompting lane closings
Utility work will require lane closings Wednesday and Thursday at Jackman and Laskey roads in West Toledo, the Toledo Department of Transportation announced.
Lanes closed this week on Alexis at bridge site
Preliminary work associated with an upcoming bridge replacement will require lane closings this week on Alexis Road east of Detroit Avenue, the Toledo Department of Transportation announced.
Northbound I-25 in Douglas County closed due to police activity
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police activity Friday shut down northbound I-25 in the Castle Rock area. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, police activity between Exit 182 and Exit 184 has shut down northbound lanes just before 10 a.m. CDOT says drivers should expect the interstate to be closed for another 30 minutes The post Northbound I-25 in Douglas County closed due to police activity appeared first on KRDO.
Crash closes three lanes on I-65 near Alabaster, Pelham
Three righthand lanes are closed on Interstate 65 northbound between Alabaster and Pelham following a two-vehicle crash. The Alabama Law Enforcement Highway Patrol Division was notified of the two-vehicle accident around 10:37 a.m. on Monday, March 21 near mile marker 240. ALEA said the three right lanes will be shut...
Lane closing planned on A.W. Trail for tree, shrub clearing along east side
Tree and shrub clearing in preparation for the Anthony Wayne Trail’s upcoming reconstruction and addition of a bicycle-pedestrian trail alongside it will close the northbound right lane this week between the Ohio Turnpike and Glendale Avenue, the Toledo Department of Transportation announced.
Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program closes on Monday
The Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program will be closing on Monday night.
Lane closure for Killeen road planned
The Killeen Department of Public Works will be closing the northbound lane of North Gray Street from Anderson Avenue to Austin Avenue on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, weather permitting. The closures are for sanitary sewer services being repaired in the area. The contractor...
Lane closures to begin Monday on I-86 in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Motorists are to be advised of upcoming lane closures on I-86 in Steuben County for the foreseeable future. Work is set to begin on Monday, March 21, on a bridge deck replacement project. The work will be taking place between Exit 36, Avoca, and Exit 37, Kanona, and is expected […]
Granby Street Bridge work to close southbound lanes
Crews will close the southbound lanes of the Granby Street Bridge in Norfolk starting Monday, March 28 for bridge repairs.
Lane closures planned as TDOT crews repair potholes
The repairs will happen in multiple counties through March 30.
Two projects close lanes on Alexis starting this week
Long-term lane closings and a detour start Monday for a bridge replacement on Alexis Road in North Toledo, the Ohio Department of Transportation said. Shantee Creek passes under Alexis at its intersection with Enterprise Boulevard and the northwesterly leg of Benore Road. That bridge’s replacement will require lane closings on Alexis through September as well as a detour for Enterprise, ODOT said. Enterprise traffic will be detoured via Alexis, Benore’s southeasterly leg, and Matzinger Road.
Craig Memorial Bridge closed until further notice due to piece malfunction
The Craig Memorial Bridge is closed to drivers until further notice after a piece of the structure malfunctioned Monday. Representatives with the Ohio Department of Transportation said the particular piece affected is called a "contactor." It reportedly got overloaded on Monday, causing the malfunction. The contactor in the bridge is...
Maumee replaces Elizabeth Street pump station
Sometime soon, Maumee officials are hopeful that the newly-replaced Elizabeth Street pump station will be operational.
Youth Advisory Board leads Toledo park cleanups
The Youth Advisory Board is hosting an Earth Day clean-up at four city of Toledo parks, the city announced. People and groups can pick up litter around Trilby, Ottawa, Walbridge, and Navarre parks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 23, the city said in a social media update.
Council hears update on tax collections, new city hires
The city of Toledo has collected $15.1 million in taxes for the general fund and $1.7 million for the Road Improvement Fund through February of 2022, a decrease from where the city was at the same time last year, according to the city’s finance department.
Northwood street to be partially closed for utility work
Replacement of a water line will close one side of a Northwood street for several months starting Tuesday, the Northwestern Water & Sewer District announced Friday. Wales Road’s westbound lane will be closed from East Broadway to Tracy Road through May, with a posted detour directing traffic south to State Rt. 795. Additional lane closings or restrictions will be announced later in the $459,000 project, which overall is scheduled to run through July, the utilities district said.
Two-year Trail project starts with work at reconstruction zone's ends
Without fanfare, city contractors began construction last week on the two-year reconstruction of the Anthony Wayne Trail between Glendale Avenue and the Ohio Turnpike. During the first two construction phases, scheduled to run for a combined 11 weeks, crews will rebuild the roadway at either end of that zone and build crossovers so two-way traffic can be set up in between them on one side while the other side is rebuilt.
