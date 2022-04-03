After teen’s death, Orlando FreeFall ride owner says industry change ‘welcome’

A memorial site is pictured outside the Orlando Free Fall drop tower ride at ICON Park in Orlando on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Tyre Sampson, 14, died when he fell from the ride on Thursday. The family is lobbying to have the ride shut down. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Days after state officials held a press conference in Orlando promising changes to laws to make theme park rides safer, an attorney representing the owner of the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park says the company welcomes change.

“Friday’s pledge by Florida lawmakers to effectuate change in our industry is welcome,” said Trevor Arnold, attorney for ride owner Orlando Eagle Drop Slingshot, LLC, in an email to the Orlando Sentinel on Sunday. “We are committed to working with those in charge to make a difference, as the safety of the public remains Orlando Eagle Drop’s top priority.”

The ride has been closed since 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death on March 24 in an incident captured on video that was shared widely on social media. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is investigating to determine what led to Tyre’s fall.

Under current state law, ride operators and manufacturers oversee much of the ride safety and operation themselves. But at the Friday press conference, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced plans to look into changing those laws and State Rep. Geraldine Thompson, D-Orlando, said she would help initiate any applicable legislative action needed to expand the division’s authority after the accident investigation concludes.

It’s so far unclear what kind of changes and safety measures any new legislation would propose. Thompson, whose district includes all of the area theme parks, said once the investigation into the fall is complete, the findings will inform her proposal.

Staff from the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will visit the ride site Monday, Arnold said.

