ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

After teen’s death, Orlando FreeFall ride owner says industry change ‘welcome’

By Desiree Stennett, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g3uss_0eyIGu7z00
A memorial site is pictured outside the Orlando Free Fall drop tower ride at ICON Park in Orlando on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Tyre Sampson, 14, died when he fell from the ride on Thursday. The family is lobbying to have the ride shut down. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Days after state officials held a press conference in Orlando promising changes to laws to make theme park rides safer, an attorney representing the owner of the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park says the company welcomes change.

“Friday’s pledge by Florida lawmakers to effectuate change in our industry is welcome,” said Trevor Arnold, attorney for ride owner Orlando Eagle Drop Slingshot, LLC, in an email to the Orlando Sentinel on Sunday. “We are committed to working with those in charge to make a difference, as the safety of the public remains Orlando Eagle Drop’s top priority.”

The ride has been closed since 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death on March 24 in an incident captured on video that was shared widely on social media. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is investigating to determine what led to Tyre’s fall.

Under current state law, ride operators and manufacturers oversee much of the ride safety and operation themselves. But at the Friday press conference, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced plans to look into changing those laws and State Rep. Geraldine Thompson, D-Orlando, said she would help initiate any applicable legislative action needed to expand the division’s authority after the accident investigation concludes.

It’s so far unclear what kind of changes and safety measures any new legislation would propose. Thompson, whose district includes all of the area theme parks, said once the investigation into the fall is complete, the findings will inform her proposal.

Staff from the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will visit the ride site Monday, Arnold said.

dstennett@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 3

Related
Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Workers heard on viral video discussing teen’s fatal fall from Orlando thrill ride

ORLANDO, Fla. – Workers at ICON Park can be heard in a viral video discussing safety measures after a teen fell to his death late Thursday from an Orlando thrill ride. The video, which News 6 and ClickOrlando.com will not show due to its graphic nature, was shared on social media shortly after the teen — identified by Sheriff John Mina as 14-year-old Tyre Sampson of Missouri — fell from the Orlando Free Fall, billed as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower.
ORLANDO, FL
PennLive.com

Seat was locked in teen’s Florida theme park ride death, accident report says

The seat of a teen who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week was locked, according to an accident report from the state. On Thursday, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson died after falling from the FreeFall drop tower that takes riders up 430 feet and then drops at high speeds of up to 75 mph, according to Orlando’s ICON Park, where the incident took place.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geraldine Thompson
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freefall#Orlando Sentinel Tns Days#Llc#The Orlando Sentinel#Orlando Eagle Drop#Agriculture#State#D Orlando
CBS News

Driver killed after hitting 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A driver is dead after a collision with an 11-foot alligator early Thursday morning on a rural road in Florida, officials said. John Hopkins, 59, was headed eastbound on Country Road 672 in Lithia, which is 30 miles east of Tampa, when the front of his car struck the alligator at about 12:30 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
LITHIA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy