As I traveled around the region this week I noticed that the flocks of turkeys I saw were getting to be more hens and the young of the year, with a few jakes on the perimeter. There are more small scattered flocks of turkeys in the area than the large winter flocks I’ve seen all winter long. Turkey hunters refer to this as the spring break up and that means the breeding season is kicking into high gear.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO