CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers return home on Sunday evening and conclude a stretch of four games in five days as they host the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. EDT. Cleveland (43-35) is coming off of a 119-101 wire-to-wire win over the New York Knicks on Saturday, and is trying for its second win in as many days. The win helped the Cavs create distance on Brooklyn and Atlanta, the two teams chasing them for the seventh seed, in the Eastern Conference standings.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO