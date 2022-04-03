Governor Newsom responds to Sacramento mass shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Minneapolis are investigating what they say was a fatal shooting on the 3800 block of Chicago Avenue Friday night. Police say they responded to the area at about 7:45 p.m., after receiving a report of a shooting inside a residence there. A man was found there suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound. Officials later identified him as 46-year-old Kirk Lee of Minneapolis. He was taken to an area hospital, but died as a result of his wounds. Anyone with info asked to contact CrimeStoppers. Police did not say they have anyone in custody. This marks the city’s 14th homicide in 2022. The intersection of 38th and Chicago is often referred to as George Floyd Square. That was where Floyd was murdered in 2020 by then-officer Derek Chauvin. Three other officers were recently convicted on federal charges connected with Floyd’s death.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO