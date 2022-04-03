ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Newsom responds to Sacramento mass shooting

By Ariana Powell
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. - In a statement released on Sunday regarding the mass shooting in Sacramento Governor Gavin Newsom said,. “Sadly, we once again mourn the lives lost and for...

ABC10

Who were the four victims killed in the Sacramento Church shooting?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Church in Sacramento has released biographies remembering the lives of the four victims killed in the February shooting at the church. On Feb. 28, David Mora, 39, killed his children —Samantha Mora Gutierrez, 10; Samarah Mora Gutierrez, 9; Samia Mora Gutierrez, 13 -- and Nathaniel Kong, 59, during a supervised visit before killing himself.
CBS Sacramento

Oakland Girl, 16, Dies After Shooting At Midtown Sacramento Residence

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old girl from Oakland was found fatally shot at a Midtown Sacramento residence last week. Sacramento police say, back on March 17, officers were called to investigate a report of a person shot at a residence along the 2100 block of L Street. Officers found a teenage girl had been shot at least once. Life-saving measures were started immediately, but police say the girl was soon pronounced dead at the scene. A firearm was found at the scene, but it’s unclear exactly what led up to the girl being shot. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the girl as 16-year-old Oakland resident Marcella Garcia. Detectives with the Sacramento Police Department Homicide Unit have now taken over the investigation.
CBS Sacramento

Police Investigate Collision, Shooting In Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers were investigating a crash and shooting in the downtown Sacramento area Wednesday night, authorities said. According to the Sacramento Police Department, reports of a collision and shots fired came in at around 8 p.m. from the area of 13th and V streets. No injuries were reported. There was no further information available at this time, police said.
The Independent

Suspect faces murder charge in northern Nevada kidnapping

A man kidnapped and killed an 18-year-old woman whose body was found in a remote grave in northern Nevada's high desert, sheriff’s detectives said Friday.Troy Driver of Fernley was booked Friday on charges of murder with use of a deadly weapon, robbery, burglary and destruction of evidence. He's been held on $750,000 bail at the Lyon County Jail since March 25 after his arrest on a charge of kidnapping Naomi Irion.Driver, 41, has a violent criminal history and served more than a decade in prison in California before he was released in 2012.Irion, of Fernley, had been missing since...
Gavin Newsom
Sacramento Bee

Sacramento police investigating shooting that injured man along El Camino Avenue

Officers were investigating a shooting that injured a man early Tuesday in Old North Sacramento, police said. The shooting was reported about 5:30 a.m. in the 500 block of El Camino Avenue, between Forrest and Fairfield streets. Officers arrived at the shooting scene and found the man with at least one gunshot wound, said Officer Chad Lewis, a Sacramento Police Department spokesman.
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Police Respond To Fatal Shooting On 38th And Chicago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Minneapolis are investigating what they say was a fatal shooting on the 3800 block of Chicago Avenue Friday night. Police say they responded to the area at about 7:45 p.m., after receiving a report of a shooting inside a residence there. A man was found there suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound. Officials later identified him as 46-year-old Kirk Lee of Minneapolis. He was taken to an area hospital, but died as a result of his wounds. Anyone with info asked to contact CrimeStoppers. Police did not say they have anyone in custody. This marks the city’s 14th homicide in 2022. The intersection of 38th and Chicago is often referred to as George Floyd Square. That was where Floyd was murdered in 2020 by then-officer Derek Chauvin. Three other officers were recently convicted on federal charges connected with Floyd’s death.
The Independent

Mother of Sacramento shooting victim decries ‘senseless massacre’ as hunt for multiple gunmen continues

The mother of one of the victims in the Sacramento mass shooting has decried the “senseless” massacre as the hunt for multiple gunmen carries on. Sergio Harris, 38, was a married father of two who died in the shooting at around 2am on Sunday morning in the California state capital. In total, six people were killed and 12 were injured – four of them critically. His mother, Pamela Harris, told NBC’s Today that “hopefully they’ll catch these people and prosecute them to the fullest”. “Because this was senseless,” she added. She said that there were “bullets everywhere” after at...
KESQ News Channel 3

Governor Gavin Newsom proposes a gas rebate for Californians with a car

On Wednesday Governor Gavin Newsom’s office announced a proposal that would put money in the pockets of Californians with cars and free public transit to help with the rising costs of gas prices.  In total, this proposal would cost $11 billion dollars that would be funded by the state's budget surplus. Registered car owners would The post Governor Gavin Newsom proposes a gas rebate for Californians with a car appeared first on KESQ.
Secret LA

California Governor Newsom Proposes $11 Billion Package In Response To Record-High Gas Prices

California drivers have seen record-breaking gas prices over the last few weeks. Currently, the average is about $5.88 per gallon in the state, making it the highest in the nation. Earlier this month, California Governor Gavin Newsom stated he was working on a proposal “to put money back in the pockets of Californians to address rising gas prices.”
