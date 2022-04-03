Governor Newsom responds to Sacramento mass shooting

A man kidnapped and killed an 18-year-old woman whose body was found in a remote grave in northern Nevada's high desert, sheriff’s detectives said Friday.Troy Driver of Fernley was booked Friday on charges of murder with use of a deadly weapon, robbery, burglary and destruction of evidence. He's been held on $750,000 bail at the Lyon County Jail since March 25 after his arrest on a charge of kidnapping Naomi Irion.Driver, 41, has a violent criminal history and served more than a decade in prison in California before he was released in 2012.Irion, of Fernley, had been missing since...
