The New England Patriots have acquired wide receiver DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth round pick in a deal with the Miami Dolphins. Parker will head to New England after the Dolphins dealt the 29-year old wideout and a fifth rounder in exchange for a 2023 third round pick. In a probable low passing environment, Parker will likely compete with Jakobi Meyers for targets as New England's top wideout.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO