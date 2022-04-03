Brothers Osborne Takes Home Their First Ever Grammy Award For Best Country Duo/Group Performance With “Younger Me”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

BIG congrats are in order for the Brothers Osborne.

John and TJ picked up their first ever Grammy win at today’s 64th Annual Grammy Awards for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with their 2021 hit “Younger Me.”

Released in 2021, “Younger Me” is an empowering message from TJ Osborne to his younger self that was inspired by the support he received after coming out as gay early last year.

“Younger Me” was also nominated for Video of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards.

Though this is Brothers Osborne’s first Grammy win, the duo have been nominated seven times before, and are also nominated this year for Best Country Album for Skeletons.

The other nominees for Best Country Duo/Group Performance included “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” by Miranda Lambert and Elle King, “Chasing After You” by Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris, “Glad You Exist” by Dan + Shay, and “If I Didn’t Love You” by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards air tonight on CBS at 8 PM eastern/7 PM central, and will feature performances from Carrie Underwood, Billy Strings, and Chris Stapleton, who’s also nominated for Best Country Album and has already picked up two trophies so far today.