Look Back: West Nanticoke’s forgotten history of the 1800s

Harvey House, 72-74 McDonald St., West Nanticoke, Plymouth Township. Library of Congress picture

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

West Nanticoke in Plymouth Township is known for Maureen’s Ice Cream, Horror Hall in the former Harter High School during Halloween season and the 1869 Avondale Mine Disaster where a memorial park has been established.

But did you know there is forgotten history of West Nanticoke – the Battle of Rampart Rocks on Christmas Day 1775 during the second Yankee-Pennamite War comes to mind.

Here are lesser known facts of West Nanticoke deep in history.

West Nanticoke is reportedly the first to have underground mining and the first colliery erected to process coal, and was the home of the first defendant charged under the federal 1850 Fugitive Slave Act.

Jameson Harvey was involved in both.

Harvey was working a field among his 350 acres he owned on the north side of Harveys Creek, formerly called Falls Creek, in 1827 when he took shelter under a rocky ledge during a rain shower.

Using a rod or a hoe to turn over rocks under the ledge, Harvey noticed coal. He grabbed a pick axe and began chipping away at the ground revealing a coal seam that continued into the hillside.

Harvey’s discovery unknowingly transformed the West Side of the Susquehanna River from his farm to Kingston as other land owners, upon hearing of his exploration and coal discovery, found coal on their lands.

Soon, Harvey and property owners would become small independent coal mine owners in the Wyoming Valley as collieries were built along today’s Route 11. Despite the small operations, property owners would eventually sell their lands and mineral rights to larger coal companies in the mid to late 1800s.

Harvey was born Jan. 1, 1796, and died in his South Franklin Street home in Wilkes-Barre on July 4, 1885. He was the grandson of Benjamin Harvey, who is famed for discovering a large body of water we know as Harveys Lake as he made his way home to Plymouth Township after being released from captivity by Indians in New York.

Benjamin Harvey, according to published books and materials, walked around Harveys Lake until he followed a creek that would be named after him.

As Harvey began to collect coal from his newly discovered mine, he also expanded into the business of shipping coal to Sunbury on arks down the Susquehanna River. He also set up a store in Nanticoke to sell mining supplies and tools to competing coal mine owners.

“Arks Wanted! The undersign wishes to contract for six good ARKS to be delivered next spring in the river at my landing as soon as the ice is out of the river. Jameson Harvey, Plymouth, Dec. 9, 1836,” reads an advertisement in the Wilkes-Barre Advocate newspaper published Dec. 19, 1836.

Coal was shipped on arks, which were wood boats with a flat bottom 14 feet wide and 60 feet long navigated by two oar operators.

Transporting coal became easier with the opening of the North Branch Canal that had its headway across from Harvey’s mine operations with the construction of the Nanticoke Dam extending across the river from West Nanticoke to Nanticoke.

When larger coal companies, such as the Susquehanna Coal Co., began to purchase the smaller independent mine operations, the Lackawannna & Bloomsburg Railroad Co. became the first railroad to lay tracks through the Wyoming Valley, following the river from Shickshinny through West Nanticoke to Kingston linking Scranton and Sunbury.

Another incident involving Harvey became national in 1851.

Harvey employed an escaped slave known as Hansen whose real name reportedly was Jesse Whiten. A year prior, Congress passed the 1850 Fugitive Slave Act, which required escaped slaves caught in free states to be returned to their owners.

When a Virginia plantation owner and two federal marshals were in the Wyoming Valley searching for Hansen, they spotted him near Harvey’s farm. Hansen took refuge in Harvey’s house on today’s McDonald Street.

Harvey refused to turn over Hansen and was charged under the 1850 Fugitive Slave Act.

Reports indicated Hansen was returned to the Virginia plantation and Harvey paid a $900 fine.

“In the early 1850s, Jameson Harvey was the first defendant in the United States courts under the fugitive slave law. He had hired one of three runaway slaves,”reported Jameson’s Harvey’s obituary published in the Evening News July 6, 1885.

Several years before his death, Harvey expanded his business interest in lumber harvesting trees in Plymouth and Lehman townships. He relocated with his wife to a home on South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, where he died July 4, 1885.

Harvey was buried in Hollenback Cemetery in Wilkes-Barre.

To read more of Ed Lewis’ Look Backs, go to timesleader.com/tag/look_back