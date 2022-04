O'Neal and Koshy will join Shakira in designing and demonstrating high-energy dance challenges for contestants on the NBC reality show. "Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flair and then perform their hearts out in front of a live studio audience," per Deadline. "As each round of the competition progresses, the creators on the judging panel provide instant feedback and choose their favorites to advance, along with the audience picks. But ultimately, it’s the studio audience that decides who’s the best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize."

