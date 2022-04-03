Richmond duo nominated for Grammy Award

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two Richmonders are nominated for a Grammy Award on music's biggest night this Sunday.

DJ Harrison and Corey Fonville of Butcher Brown are up for consideration for their work on Kurt Elling's Superblue, which is nominated for best jazz vocal album.

Harrison played the keys and Fonville played drums and percussion for the album, which was recorded at Jellowstone Studio in Richmond.

Elijah Hedrick, the founder of the music blog HearRVA and a director at WTVR CBS 6, said the nomination is not only a big deal for Harrison and Fonville, but also the River City.

"Richmond is bubbling right now and I think people are really staring to catch on to what is going on here," Hedrick said. "You start to go to other cities like New York and L.A., and you mention that you're from Richmond, and people know. What we've got going on here is a lot of home-grown talent."

The Grammys relocated to Las Vegas for the first-time ever with several artists who could have epic nights including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and leading nominee Jon Batiste.

The awards shifted from Los Angeles because of the rising COVID-19 cases and omicron variant in January.

Host Trevor Noah called Las Vegas a “perfect place to have a celebration” with fans at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. on WTVR CBS 6.