KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An early morning house fire on Kansas City’s east side displaced five people, but no one was hurt. Crews responded at 4 a.m. to a call of a house fire on Garner Avenue just east of Monroe Avenue. All five people who were inside made it out safely. By the time firefighters knocked down the flames, the home had sustained significant damage and was unlivable, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO