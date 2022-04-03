ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Woman gets 15 to 30 years after plea in 2019 toddler’s death

By The Associated Press
WTAJ
WTAJ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xl6CM_0eyIESXL00

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A woman has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and kidnapping in the 2019 death of a western Pennsylvania toddler kidnapped near Pittsburgh and later found dead in a park dozens of miles away.

Sharena Nancy, 27, entered the plea Friday in Allegheny County Court as part of an agreement with prosecutors under which she was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison. She will receive credit for the 2 1/2 years she has spent behind bars.

DuBois woman accused of strangling, assaulting daughter

The father of Nalani Johnson told authorities that Nancy, with whom he had been romantically involved, drove off with the toddler Aug. 31, 2019 in Penn Hills. The body of the child, who was about to have her second birthday, was found four days later in an Indiana County park about 37 miles (60 kilometers) away. Investigators said the girl was strapped into her car seat and in the same clothes she was last seen wearing.

The Indiana County coroner’s office ruled the death a homicide and called it consistent with suffocation. Authorities said there was no evidence to support Nancy’s post-arrest allegation that the child’s father had sold her and she turned the toddler over to a woman in a roadside rendezvous. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors withdrew charges of interference with the custody of a child, concealment of children, and abuse of a corpse.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Defense attorney Anthony DeLuca called the case “an unimaginable tragedy,” adding that there was “deep regret here in the courtroom on behalf of our client.” He said Nancy has served as a mentor to others at the county jail and has shown a willingness to improve her own life and that of those around her.

More than 20 family members and other supporters were in court for the plea, many weeping as prosecutors reviewed the facts of the case. Some said they couldn’t understand how the defendant, a mother of two children herself, could be capable of harming an innocent child.

Official: 4 men, 2 women died in I-81 crash of 80 vehicles

“The fact that you are a mother shows what kind of monster you really are,” the child’s great-aunt, Pariss Johnson, told Nancy during a victim impact statement Friday.

Common Pleas Judge Bruce Beemer said there are no words to express the suffering of the family.

“You have robbed them, and robbed her, of that life,” Beemer said. “She should be coming home and telling these wonderful people what happened in kindergarten, the friends she made. … This poor family has been sentenced to life. I hope you understand that.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WTAJ
WTAJ

16K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WTAJ

Clearfield man charged with raping teen in garage, police say

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield man is behind bars after he allegedly raped a 13-year old girl in a garage on Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, Brian Bonar, 36, picked up the teen and took her to a garage in Knox Township where he sexually assaulted her. State police said that they traced […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Man arrested from drug deal robbery in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Johnstown man is facing charges after police said a drug deal turned into a robbery back in October. Tahjir Triplin, 19, of Johnstown faces a slew of felony theft charges along with criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault and possession of firearm. An investigation was launched by the Altoona Police Department after a […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Indiana County, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Penn Hills, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Indiana State
Indiana County, PA
Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Toddler#Ap#Allegheny County Court
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
WFMJ.com

Cop spots dog being dragged on chain, Warren woman arrested

A veterinarian is treating a puppy who according to police, was dragged across a Warren street by a woman. An officer patrolling a neighborhood on the city’s Southeast Side on Friday reports that he spotted 23-year-old Chaquana Morgan dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain across Grandview Street SE.
WARREN, OH
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy