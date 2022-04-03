ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grammys 2022: Winners and losers from the 64th annual primetime award show

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
 1 day ago

Olivia Rodrigo is expected to be the darling of this year’s Grammys, but there’s always room for a “brutal” surprise.

Follow along as we provide live updates of the biggest winners of music’s biggest night.

Record of the Year

“I Still Have Faith In You” - ABBA

“Freedom” - Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You” - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Peaches - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Right On Time” - Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave the Door Open” - Silk Sonic - WINNER

Album of the Year

“We Are” - Jon Batiste - WINNER

“Love For Sale” -Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Justice” - Justin Bieber

“Planet Her”- Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish

“Montero” - Lil Nas X

“Back of my Mind” - H.E.R.

“sour” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore” - Taylor Swift

“Donda” - Kanye

Song of the Year

“Bad Habits” - Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise” - Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

“drivers license” - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight For You” - Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas

“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell

“Kiss Me More” - Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher and more

“Leave the Door Open” - Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars - WINNER

“Montero” - Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo

“Peaches” - Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman and Keavan Yazdani

“Right On Time” - Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth and more

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmy Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone” - Justin Bieber

“Right On Time” - Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish

“Positions” - Ariana Grande

“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Lonely” - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

“Butter” - BTS

“Higher Power” - Coldplay

“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA - WINNER

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Love For Sale” - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - WINNER

“Til We Meet Again (Live)” - Norah Jones

“A Tori Kelly Christmas” - Tori Kelly

“Ledisi Sings Nina” - Ledisi

“That’s Life” - Willie Nelson

“A Holly Dolly Christmas” - Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” — Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe)” — Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Positions” — Ariana Grande

“sour” — Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Hero” - Afrojack & David Guetta, Kuk Harrell & Stargate, producers; Elio Debets, mixer

“Loom” - Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo, Simon Green, producers; Ólafur Arnalds, mixer

“Before” - James Blake, Dom Maker, producers; James Blake, mixer

“Heartbreak” - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, producers; Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, mixers

“You Can Do It” - Caribou Dan Snaith, producer; David Wrench, mixer

“Alive” - Rüfüs Du Sol, Jason Evigan & Rüfüs Du Sol, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer - WINNER

“The Business” - Tiësto, Hightower, Julia Karlsson & Tiësto, producers; Tiësto, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

“Subconsciously” - Black Coffee - WINNER

“Fallen Embers” - ILLENIUM

“Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)” - Major Lazer

“Shockwave” - Marshmello

“Free Love” - Sylvan Esso

“Judgement” - Ten City

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Double Dealin’” - Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal

“The Garden” - Rachel Eckroth

“Tree Falls” - Taylor Eigsti - WINNER

“At Blue Note Tokyo” - Steve Gadd Band

“Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2″ - Mark Lettieri

Best Rock Performance

“Shot In The Dark” - AC/DC

“Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)” - Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U” - Chris Cornell

“Ohms” - Deftones

“Making A Fire” - Foo Fighters - WINNER

Best Rock Song

“All My Favorite Songs” - Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

“The Bandit” - Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

“Distance” - Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

“Find My Way” - Paul McCartney

“Waiting On A War” Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters) - WINNER

Best Metal Performance

“Genesis” - Deftones

“The Alien” - Dream Theater - WINNER

“Amazonia” - Gojira

“Pushing The Tides” - Mastodon

“The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)” - Rob Zombie

Best Rock Album

“Power Up” - AC/DC

“Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A” - Black Pumas

“No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1″ - Chris Cornell

“Medicine At Midnight” - Foo Fighters - WINNER

“McCartney III” - Paul McCartney

Best Alternative Music Album

“Shore” - Fleet Foxes

“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” - Halsey

“Jubilee” - Japanese Breakfast

“Collapsed In Sunbeams” - Arlo Parks

“Daddy’s Home” - St. Vincent - WINNER

Best R&B Performance

“Lost You” - Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches” - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Damage” - H.E.R.

“Leave The Door Open” - Silk Sonic - WINNER (TIE)

“Pick Up Your Feelings” - Jazmine Sullivan - WINNER (TIE)

Best R&B Song

“Damage” - Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick and Tiara Thomas

“Good Days” - Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

“Heartbreak Anniversary” - Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas and Varren Wade

“Leave The Door Open” - Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic) - WINNER

“Pick Up Your Feelings” - Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes and Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Album

“Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies” - Snoh Aalegra

“We Are” - Jon Batiste

“Gold-Diggers Sound” - Leon Bridges

“Back Of My Mind” - H.E.R.

“Heaux Tales” - Jazmine Sullivan - WINNER

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties” - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - WINNER

“Up” - Cardi B

“M Y . L I F E” - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

“Way 2 Sexy” - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

“Thot ****” - Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rap Song

“Bath Salts” - Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

“Best Friend” - Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)

“Family Ties” - Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

“Jail” - Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z) - WINNER

“m y . l i f e” - Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Rap Album

“The Off-Season” - J. Cole

“Certified Lover Boy” - Drake

“King’s Disease II” - Nas

“Call Me If You Get Lost” - Tyler, The Creator - WINNER

“Donda” - Kanye West

Best Country Album

“Skeletons” — Brothers Osborne

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes” — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

“The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita” — Sturgill Simpson

“Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Best Country Solo Performance

“Forever After All” - Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name” - Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive” - Jason Isbell

“camera roll” - Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave” - Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“If I Didn’t Love You” - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me” - Brothers Osborne - WINNER

“Glad You Exist” - Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You” - Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” - Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

“Better Than We Found It” - Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“camera roll” - Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold” - Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) - WINNER

“Country Again” - Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like” - Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name” - Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling

Best Progressive R&B Album

“New Light” - Eric Bellinger

“Something To Say” - Cory Henry

“Mood Valiant” - Hiatus Kaiyote

“Table For Two” - Lucky Daye - WINNER

“Dinner Party: Dessert” - Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

“Studying Abroad: Extended Stay” - Masego

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“I Need You” - Jon Batiste

“Bring It On Home To Me” - BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal

“Born Again” - Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

“Fight For You” - H.E.R. - WINNER

“How Much Can A Heart Take” - Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

Best New Age Album

“Brothers” - Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton

“Divine Tides” - Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - WINNER

“Pangaea” - Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone

“Night + Day” - Opium Moon

“Pieces Of Forever” - Laura Sullivan

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Sackodougou” – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

“Kick Those Feet” – Kenny Barron

“Bigger Than Us” – Jon Batiste

“Absence” – Terence Blanchard

“Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)” – Chick Corea - WINNER

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“Generations” – The Baylor Project

“SuperBlue” – Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter

“Time Traveler” – Nnenna Freelon

“Flor” – Gretchen Parlato

“Songwrights Apothecary Lab” – Esperanza Spalding - WINNER

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“Jazz Selections: Music from and Inspired by Soul” – Jon Batiste

“Absence” – Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet

“Skyline” – Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba - WINNER

“Akoustic Band Live” – Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl

“Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)” – Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“Live at Birdland!” – The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart

“Dear Love” – Jazzmeia Horn and her Noble Force

“For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver” – Christian McBride Big Band - WINNER

“Swirling” – Sun Ra Arkestra

“Jackets XL” – Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

“Mirror Mirror” – Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés - WINNER

“The South Bronx Story” – Carlos Henriquez

“Virtual Birdland” – Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

“Transparency” – Dafnis Prieto Sextet

“El Arte del Bolero” – Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Voice of God” – Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore

“Joyful” – Dante Bowe

“Help” – Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

“Never Lost” – CeCe Winans - WINNER

“Wait on You” – Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“We Win” – Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby

“Hold Us Together” (Hope Mix) – H.E.R. and Tauren Wells

“Man of Your Word” – Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven

“Believe for It” – CeCe Winans - WINNER

“Jireh” – Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“No Stranger” – Natalie Grant

“Feels Like Home Vol. 2″ – Israel and New Breed

“The Blessing (Live)” – Kari Jobe

“Citizen of Heaven (Live)” – Tauren Wells

“Old Church Basement “– Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music - WINNER

Best Roots Gospel Album

“Alone with My Faith” – Harry Connick Jr.

“That’s Gospel, Brother” – Gaither Vocal Band

“Keeping On” – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

“Songs for the Times” – The Isaacs

“My Savior” – Carrie Underwood - WINNER

Best Latin Pop Album

“Vértigo” – Pablo Alborán

“Mis Amores” – Paula Arenas

“Hecho a la Antigua” – Ricardo Arjona

“Mis Manos” – Camilo

“Mendó” – Alex Cuba - WINNER

“Revelación” – Selena Gomez

Best Música Urbana Album

“Afrodisíaco” – Rauw Alejandro

“El Último Tour Del Mundo” – Bad Bunny - WINNER

“Jose” – J Balvin

“KG0516″ – Karol G

“Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)” – Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“Deja” – Bomba Estéreo

“Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)” – Diamante Eléctrico

“Origen” – Juanes - WINNER

“Calambre” – Nathy Peluso

“El Madrileño” – C. Tangana

“Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia” – Zoé

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

“Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2″ – Aida Cuevas

“A Mis 80′s” – Vicente Fernández - WINNER

“Seis” – Mon Laferte

“Un Canto por México, Vol. 2″ – Natalia Lafourcade

“Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)” – Christian Nodal

Best American Roots Performance

“Cry” – Jon Batiste - WINNER

“Love and Regret” – Billy Strings

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free” – The Blind Boys Of Alabama and Béla Fleck

“Same Devil” – Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

“Nightflyer” – Allison Russell

Best Americana Album

“Downhill from Everywhere” – Jackson Browne

“Leftover Feelings” – John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band

“Native Sons” – Los Lobos - WINNER

“Outside Child” – Allison Russell

“Stand for Myself” – Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

“Renewal” – Billy Strings

“My Bluegrass Heart” – Béla Fleck - WINNER

“A Tribute to Bill Monroe” – The Infamous Stringdusters

“Cuttin’ Grass, Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions” – Sturgill Simpson

“Music Is What I See” – Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album

“100 Years of Blues” – Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite

“Traveler’s Blues” – Blues Traveler

“I Be Trying” – Cedric Burnside - WINNER

“Be Ready When I Call You” – Guy Davis

“Take Me Back” – Kim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Delta Kream” – The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown

“Royal Tea” – Joe Bonamassa

“Uncivil War” – Shemekia Copeland

“Fire It Up” – Steve Cropper

“662″ – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram - WINNER

Best Folk Album

“One Night Lonely (Live)” – Mary Chapin Carpenter

“Long Violent History” – Tyler Childers

“Wednesday (Extended Edition)” – Madison Cunningham

“They’re Calling Me Home” – Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi - WINNER

“Blue Heron Suite” – Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album

“Live in New Orleans!” – Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul

“Bloodstains & Teardrops” – Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

“My People” – Cha Wa

“Corey Ledet Zydeco” – Corey Ledet Zydeco

“Kau Ka Pe’a” – Kalani Pe’a - WINNER

Best Reggae Album

“Pamoja” − Etana

“Positive Vibration” − Gramps Morgan

“Live N Livin” − Sean Paul

“Royal” − Jesse Royal

“Beauty in the Silence” − SOJA - WINNER

“10″ − Spice

Best Global Music Album

“Voice of Bunbon (Vol. 1)” − Rocky Dawuni

“East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert” − Daniel Ho & Friends

“Mother Nature” − Angélique Kidjo - WINNER

“Legacy +” − Femi Kuti and Made Kuti

“Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition)” − Wizkid

Best Global Music Performance

“Mohabbat” − Arooj Aftab - WINNER

“Do Yourself” − Angélique Kidjo and Burna Boy

“Pà Pá Pà” − Femi Kuti

“Blewu” − Yo-Yo Ma and Angélique Kidjo

“Essence” − Wizkid featuring Tems

Best Spoken Word Album

“Aftermath” − LeVar Burton

“Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis” − Don Cheadle - WINNER

“Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago” − J. Ivy

“8:46″ − Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman

“A Promised Land” − Barack Obama

Best Comedy Album

“The Comedy Vaccine” – Lavell Crawford

“Evolution” – Chelsea Handler

“Sincerely” – Louis C.K. - WINNER

“Thanks for Risking Your Life” – Lewis Black

“The Greatest Average American” – Nate Bargatze

“Zero F***s Given” – Kevin Hart

Best Musical Theater Album

“Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella” – Carrie Hope Fletcher, Ivano Turco, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt and Helen George

“Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers” – Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman and Steven Sater

“Girl from the North Country” – Simon Hale, Conor McPherson, and Dean Sharenow

“Les Misérables: The Staged Concert” – Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Matt Lucas

“Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots” – Daniel C. Levine, Michael J. Moritz Jr., Bryan Perri and Stephen Schwartz

“The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” – Emily Bear - WINNER

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Cruella” – Various artists

“Dear Evan Hansen” – Various artists

“In the Heights” – Various artists

“One Night in Miami...” – Leslie Odom, Jr. and various artists

“Respect” – Jennifer Hudson

“Schmigadoon! Episode 1″ – Various artists

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” – Andra Day - WINNER

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Bridgerton” – Kris Bowers, composer

“Dune” – Hans Zimmer, composer

“The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13–16)” – Ludwig Göransson, composer

“The Queen’s Gambit” – Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

“Soul” – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers - WINNER

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Agatha All Along” (from WandaVision)

“All Eyes on Me” (from Bo Burnham: Inside) - WINNER

“All I Know So Far” (from Pink: All I Know So Far)

“Fight For You” (from Judas and the Black Messiah)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” (from Respect)

“Speak Now” (from One Night in Miami...)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Cinema – The Marías

Dawn – Yebba

Hey What – Low

Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - WINNER

Notes with Attachments – Pino Palladino and Blake Mills

Best Music Video

“Shot in the Dark” – AC/DC

“Freedom” – Jon Batiste - WINNER

“I Get a Kick Out of You” – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Good 4 U” – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Music Film

“Bo Burnham: Inside” – Bo Burnham

“David Byrne’s American Utopia” – David Byrne

“Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” – Billie Eilish

“Music, Money, Madness... Jimi Hendrix in Maui” – Jimi Hendrix

“Summer of Soul” – Questlove - WINNER

