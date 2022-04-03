ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Morbius' leads box office as Jared Leto-led Marvel movie debuts with $39M

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
 1 day ago

The Marvel movie “Morbius” about a superpowered vampire proved to be the lifeblood of the box office in its opening weekend.

Starring Jared Leto as the titular anti-hero, “Morbius” made $39.1 million at domestic movie theaters between Friday and Sunday to lead all films.

The movie serves as an origin story for Leto’s Dr. Michael Morbius, who uses vampire bat DNA to create an experimental serum in hopes of curing his deadly blood disease. The serum gives Morbius superhuman strength and speed, as well as an insatiable need to consume blood.

Reactions to “Morbius” were mixed between reviewers and fans, with 17% of critics on the Rotten Tomatoes website giving the film a positive review, compared with a 70% approval rating among audience members.

“Morbius,” which was the lone new release from a major studio over the weekend, also stars Adria Arjona, Matt Smith and Jared Harris.

It made an additional $44.9 million at international cinemas.

“Morbius” is part of Sony’s series of interweaving movies based on Marvel characters, with the three “Spider-Man” films starring Tom Holland and the two “Venom” flicks led by Tom Hardy among the others.

The release of the film experienced multiple postponements over the past two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused repeated challenges for the movie industry.

Audiences have continued to turn up for superhero films during the pandemic, however, as “Morbius” becomes the latest film in the genre to lead the box office.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “The Batman” are among the Marvel or DC Comics titles that turned in big debuts in recent months.

Finishing second at the North American box office was the romantic adventure-comedy “The Lost City,” which made $14.8 million during its second weekend in theaters. That film, which stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, led all movies last weekend by opening with $31 million.

“The Batman” came in third place, making $10.8 million between Friday and Sunday to boost its overall earnings in the United States and Canada to $349 million. It’s the highest-grossing movie of 2022.

The film, which is the first to star Robert Pattinson as the titular caped crusader, has made more than $700 million worldwide since its release in early March.

“Morbius” will look to defend its place atop the box office next weekend against high-profile new releases “Sonic the Hedgehog 2″ and “Ambulance,” a thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza Gonzalez.

