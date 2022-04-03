ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

MIKE DICKSON: Miami king Carlos Alcaraz is living up to all the hype... the 18-year-old is ready to fill the shoes of fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal as he enters the twilight of his career

By Mike Dickson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Just as Rafael Nadal is approaching his twilight, Spain has come up with a seemingly ready-made replacement.

Confirmation of that arrived last night when Carlos Alcaraz, still only 18, reversed the trend for success to be achieved later in life when he won the Miami Open.

He defeated Norway's world No 8 Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-4 to become the third youngest winner of a Masters 1000 event. Men's tennis has had several players identified as the next big thing in recent years, but this one looks nailed on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IkfEN_0eyIEJq200
Carlos Alcaraz, 18, beat Casper Ruud to win his first Masters 1,000 title at the Miami Open
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZvIPF_0eyIEJq200
In beating the Norwegian, he became the youngest ever winner of the tournament in Miami 

Coached by 2003 French Open champion Juan Carlos Ferrero, the teenager from Murcia already looks a more complete player than the two who have claimed titles younger than him.

One was Michael Chang and the other Nadal, both when it was much more commonplace to see players rising to the top before turning 20.

As he heads to the clay of Europe, Alcaraz will do so as the world No 11, just behind Cam Norrie. But unlike the British No 1, the Spaniard does so as third favourite to win at Roland Garros.

When he finished off the ultra-solid Norwegian by calmly serving out to love he became the youngest Miami champion in history, replacing Novak Djokovic, who returns at Monte Carlo next week.

'I have no words to describe how special this is. I stayed strong mentally and knew I would have my chances,' said Alcaraz, who also paid tribute to Eduardo Ferrero, the father of his coach, who passed away two weeks ago.

As Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex Zverev found out in earlier rounds, the right-hander has no weakness that can be exploited and possesses a very high tennis IQ.

Not only is he lightning quick around the court with powerful groundstrokes, he can also manipulate opponents with beautifully executed drop shots and lobs.

At the start he looked to be feeling the effects of a more arduous route to the final and went 3-0 down. Soon, however, he was exerting his class and effectively sealed the match with a run of six straight games in the middle of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLEty_0eyIEJq200
Alcaraz (pictured) overcame a slow start to win 7-5 6-4 against the World No 8 on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4387PM_0eyIEJq200
The talented teenager is expected to fill the shoes of fellow countryman Rafael Nadal

If he keeps going at this rate — and he made the US Open quarter-finals last year — he will soon be sharply challenging Nadal and Djokovic at the majors.

While not quite on the same level, the surging progress of Jack Draper continued apace when he took his fourth title of the year at Challenger level.

Having dashed from the Miami Open to Saint-Brieuc in France last weekend, the Brit made the final where he defeated Belgium's Zizou Bergs 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 and has now amassed a 23-3 match record in 2022.

His ranking will now move into the top 125, making him British No 4, just ahead of Liam Broady. On points won this season the 20-year-old from Surrey is in the world's top 40, strongly suggesting that he will soon be leaving the Challenger circuit behind to play full-time on the main tour.

