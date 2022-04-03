ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tornado survivor intake center to open this week in Texas city hit by storm

By TARA BROLLEY, KEYE
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) – The Austin Disaster Relief Network is opening a two-day survivor intake center in Elgin this week to offer relief to those affected by...

10NEWS

Daylight shows extent of severe damage in Texas due to tornado and storms

CROCKETT, Texas — Folks in the town of Crockett are dealing with the damage from a tornado and severe thunderstorms between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in the east Houston County community, about 115 miles northeast of Houston.
13 WHAM

Governor Abbott calls it a 'miracle' no one was killed during Monday's tornadoes

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KEYE) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling it a “miracle” that two tornadoes in Williamson County did not cause any deaths. Monday night he joined Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell at the Williamson County Emergency Services Operations Center to announce that the State of Texas is prepared to provide whatever help is needed for people to start repairing their homes and businesses.
Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares a disaster as massive 45,000-acre Eastland Complex Fire burns through at least 50 homes and leaves a sheriff's deputy dead

A declaration disaster was issued in 11 Texas counties as a massive wildfire that has burned down at least 50 homes and left a sheriff's deputy dead continues to spread. Firefighters are tackling the Eastland Complex Fire, which has burned through 45,000 acres and was only around 15 percent contained as of Saturday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service fire.
AccuWeather

Surreal footage shows truck’s encounter with an EF2 tornado

A young truck driver in Elgin, Texas, accidentally was treated to the ride of his life after he drove directly through the funnel of a damaging EF2 tornado on Monday. Just before crossing the road, the tornado destroyed a mobile home, injuring one and sending debris and dust from the house up into the air and across the highway. As the twister churned toward the highway, little was in its path other than a lone red truck and its driver.
KFOR

Strong to severe storms Sunday into Monday

A stalled out front will be the focus of some strong to severe storms. Sunday evening, look for a few scattered storms to form near sunset in southwestern Oklahoma. The storms will move slowly east and weaken. Look for the chance for some damaging wind with these storms. Other, weaker storms may form overnight.
CNBC

Possible tornado hits Arkansas; Deep South braces for storms

Severe storms injured seven people, damaged buildings and downed power lines in northwest Arkansas early Wednesday as tornadoes and hurricane-force winds were forecast in much of the Deep South, a week after a twister hit the New Orleans area. A tornado watch was issued for most of Arkansas, northern Louisiana,...
AccuWeather

Texas 'tornado boy' given a brand new red pickup truck

The teen who accidentally piloted his red 2004 Chevrolet Silverado into a destructive EF2 tornado that struck Elgin, Texas, was given a brand new truck and a large check to boot. Sixteen-year-old Riley Leon was driving back home from a job interview at Whataburger when he accidentally found himself in...
WFAA

North Texas storm damage: Tornadoes reported in Jack and Montague counties

JACKSBORO, Texas — Storm damage has been reported near Jacksboro, Texas, about 60 miles northwest of Fort Worth. The National Weather Service reported a radar-confirmed tornado in Jack County around 3:50 p.m. Monday. During a news conference Monday evening, Jack County Emergency Management coordinator Frank Hefner said the apparent...
KTSA

WATCH: Storms spawn tornadoes across Central Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As tornadoes tore across the state on Monday evening, Texans and storm chasers took to social media to share what was happening in their backyard. Here’s a look at some of those videos and photos shared online:
