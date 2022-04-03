Tornado survivor intake center to open this week in Texas city hit by storm
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) – The Austin Disaster Relief Network is opening a two-day survivor intake center in Elgin this week to offer relief to those affected by...kmph.com
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) – The Austin Disaster Relief Network is opening a two-day survivor intake center in Elgin this week to offer relief to those affected by...kmph.com
KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.https://kmph.com
Comments / 0