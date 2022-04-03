ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Danbury Students Sickened From Candy Believed To Contain THC, Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
 1 day ago
A photo provided by police of a "WONKA BAR" similar to the one seized by investigators Photo Credit: Facebook/City of Danbury Police Department

An investigation is underway after a group of Fairfield County middle school students fell ill after eating chocolate believed to contain THC.

Police began an investigation on Thursday, March 31, after between 10 and 15 students at Rogers Park Middle School, located in Danbury, became sick after eating pieces of a "WONKA BAR" edible, according to the City of Danbury Police Department.

Police said the chocolate bars are commercially-manufactured edibles that contain THC.

The edible was distributed at school by three other students, who have been identified by investigators, authorities said.

Police said investigators have not yet determined how the students acquired the edible.

"We have seized what's left of one of these edible bars and are confident it was at least partially responsible for the reaction experienced by the students," the police department said. "While we have not confirmed the presence of THC, we will be attempting to do so through testing."

Authorities said to the department's knowledge, the students involved have been treated and are ok.

Fairfield County, CT
Danbury, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
