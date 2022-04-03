ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Laramie County deputy shot, suspect killed in Cheyenne

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Laramie County sheriff’s deputy is expected to recover from a gunshot wound he sustained in an exchange of fire with a person suspected of assaulting and robbing a student at Laramie County Community College, the sheriff’s office says. The suspect was killed in the exchange, which occurred off-campus.

Sheriff’s Capt. Don Hollingshead told The Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the deputy, whose name was not released, was wounded after a brief vehicle chase in Cheyenne following the alleged assault and robbery on Saturday. The deputy was listed in stable condition at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover, Hollingshead said.

The name of the person killed and other information about the incident were being withheld Sunday, the sheriff’s office said. The state Division of Criminal Investigation was investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The incident began when a community college student reported a robbery and assault to campus police. Campus safety officials asked the alleged assailant, who was not a student, to leave the college grounds, then notified the sheriff’s office, said college spokesperson Lisa Trimble.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

836K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

377M+

Views

Follow The Associated Press and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Independent

Officials: Man arrested in Nevada kidnapping of 18-year-old

Officers in northern Nevada took a suspect into custody Friday in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, authorities said. Lyon County deputies assisted by the FBI and others are still searching for Naomi Irion, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen March 12 after a man got into her vehicle outside a Walmart store in rural Fernley.Before Friday, the sheriff’s office had said only that Irion’s disappearance was “suspicious in nature.” But Melissa Thomson, the sheriff’s dispatch shift supervisor, told The Associated Press Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Suspect faces murder charge in northern Nevada kidnapping

A man kidnapped and killed an 18-year-old woman whose body was found in a remote grave in northern Nevada's high desert, sheriff’s detectives said Friday.Troy Driver of Fernley was booked Friday on charges of murder with use of a deadly weapon, robbery, burglary and destruction of evidence. He's been held on $750,000 bail at the Lyon County Jail since March 25 after his arrest on a charge of kidnapping Naomi Irion.Driver, 41, has a violent criminal history and served more than a decade in prison in California before he was released in 2012.Irion, of Fernley, had been missing since...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie County, WY
Crime & Safety
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
County
Laramie County, WY
State
Wyoming State
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
ABC Big 2 News

Update: victim in deadly car-pedestrian crash identified

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robbery#College Student#Ap#The Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CBS Denver

Woman Shot, Killed Overnight Outside Apartments On Mexico Avenue In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot outside apartments on East Mexico Avenue in Aurora early Wednesday morning. (credit: CBS) According to the Aurora PD press release, around 12:50 a.m., police responded to the parking lot of apartments in the 9700 block of East Mexico Avenue after receiving reports of multiple shots fired in the area. When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman with gunshot injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made, and there was no suspect information in the press release. Copter4 was above the scene at...
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
K2 Radio

Larimer County Man Arrested For Attempted Murder In Stabbing

A 21-year-old Fort Collins man has been arrested for attempted murder in connection with a stabbing incident earlier this month. That's According to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, the investigation started on March 6 when a 911 call reported a man with life-threatening injuries.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

836K+
Followers
411K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy