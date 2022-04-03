ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New exhibits at KANEKO spread Autism acceptance

By Erin Hartley
Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Its arts, sciences, and research all rolled into one. The start of April kicks off the Common Senses Festival in Omaha. It’s a month-long event that features different ways of exploring the human senses. Some of those ways are now featured at KANEKO. The...

FOX Carolina

City of Greenville welcomes new traveling art exhibit

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced the opening of “The Big Dog Show” on Friday. “The Big Dog Show” is a collection of 20 steel sculptures created by Dale Rodgers, an artist from Boston. The sculptures are on display in Cleveland Park, ONE City Plaza and RiverPlace until the exhibit ends on July 25.
GREENVILLE, SC
ABC7 Chicago

Power of climate change on display in new photo exhibit

A man submerged up to his chin in brown, murky floodwaters and a group of miners covered head to toe in black soot -- these are a few of the images featured at a new climate-inspired photography exhibit at the Kennedy Center called Coal + Ice, which opened on March 15.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Upworthy

Mom took 9 stunning photos to calm her nerves while giving birth and they're amazing

Giving birth is one of the most intense experiences and includes a rush of emotions ranging from anxiety and fear to exhaustion, relief and joy. Having a child is life-altering and it's natural for people to want to document that event. When San Francisco photographer Lisa Robinson was giving birth to her second child, her daughter Anora, she decided to take photos of the moments leading up to the birth as a means of coping with the intense event and to capture memories lasting a lifetime. She was both nervous and excited at the same time. She and her husband, Alec, already had a 9-year-old son but had been trying to get pregnant again for years. It was a frustrating and exhausting journey for the pair as she had suffered two miscarriages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Gainesville Sun

John Sikorski: No collector interest for china, pottery was made in El Salvador

Q: I was referred to you by the Internet's powers that be in regards to my great grandmother's set of fine china. My grandmother passed it onto myself and my husband in 2013, and it has either been in boxes or a closet ever since. I am at the point where I am considering selling it because I don't ever see us using it, and currently my husband and I are not intending to have children, meaning there will be no one to pass it onto after us; however, I want to make sure if I do sell it that we get a fair price.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WGRZ TV

New exhibit at Italian Cultural Center showcases Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Astonishing photo-realistic paintings of Buffalo, 42 of them, are on display in north Buffalo. A former library on the corner of Delaware Ave. and Hertel Ave. is now the Italian Cultural Center. The president Mario Giacobbi says, "While this is primarily a function of Italian Americans, the real basis of the building was to give something back to Buffalo and to make it open to any and everybody."
BUFFALO, NY
Wicked Local

New exhibits unveiled on Armenian cartography and The Art of the Khachkar

The Armenian Museum of America, located at 65 Main St., Watertown, recently announced the opening of two new exhibitions in its galleries. The first, “The Art of the Armenian Khachkar” was curated by Helen C. Evans, an Academic Advisor to the Museum who is the Mary and Michael Jaharis Curator of Byzantine Art Emerita at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
WATERTOWN, MA
NBC Los Angeles

Ramen Bowls Star in an Exquisite New Exhibit

A meal is a gift, an aromatic and toothsome memory in the bite-by-bite making, and we want for nothing after a delectable dining experience comes to its satisfying conclusion. But sometimes, there is a present to delight the diner, even after an appetizing event ends, and it involves admiring the vessel that very recently held the delicious food you enjoyed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WCIA

Lincoln Library, Museum opening new exhibit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is opening a new exhibit this week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The exhibit is named “Stories of Survival: Object. Image. Memory.” It was developed by the Illinois Holocaust Museum and features a number of objects and personal items that belonged to people who survived […]
LINCOLN, IL
WOWT

Douglas County COVID-19 update March 31, 2022

Restrictions and guidance related to cruises, boosters, travel masks and more are either easing or moving in that direction. The emotional debate over who has the power to issue a mask mandate in Omaha. Douglas County Health Department reports "moderate" range of average COVID infections. Updated: Mar. 28, 2022 at...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
Food52

Redefining Identity, One Asian American Dish at a Time

In one of his popular YouTube videos for NYT Cooking, Eric Kim introduces his Sheet-Pan Bibimbap as “really chill.” Drawing inspiration from the simplicity of his family’s preferred midnight snack, Kim gives the ultimate credit to his mother’s techniques before shyly admitting she now uses his recipe. The vegetables are roasted in olive oil, cooked rice is crisped on a hot sheet pan to emulate the effects of a dolsot. The result mimics a traditional bibimbap—though for a dish that varies from family to family, what is traditional?—and meets the simple aesthetics and unpretentious elegance that so many crave today. For me, there’s something validating about the bulk of Kim’s recipes. Despite not having my own midnight bibimbap memories (I’m Indian American), his food feels representative, because it is distinctly Asian American.
RECIPES
WOWT

Omaha artist represents Nebraska on NBC’s American Song Contest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An artist from Nebraska is on the big stage showing what she’s got. Jocelyn is a singer from Omaha and is representing the state of Nebraska on NBC’s American Song Contest. In the past, Jocelyn has toured with Darius Rucker, Hootie and the Blowfish, and the Barenaked Ladies.
