Mary Cabell Eubanks might not be the first name you think of when you think about famous Jeopardy! celebrities. Current semi-permanent co-host Ken Jennings likely comes to mind, as well as the record-setting champions James Holzhauer and Amy Schneider, who made history a few times over during her 40-game win streak. But Eubanks likely paved the way for all of the above, as she holds the title of the first official Jeopardy! champion. Back on March 30, 1964, Eubanks took home a whopping $345 in winnings, and she recently shared the fun way she spent her hard-earned cash.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO