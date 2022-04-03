ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Barcelona edges Sevilla to move into 2nd in Spanish league

kentuckytoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — With a statement win against Sevilla, Barcelona showed it wasn't giving up yet in the fight for the Spanish league. Barcelona’s revamped team under coach Xavi Hernández kept its momentum and moved into second place for the first time this season after beating Sevilla 1-0 at home on...

www.kentuckytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Juventus 0-1 Inter Milan: Hakan Calhanoglu's first-half penalty hands the visitors a HUGE victory in the Serie A title race... as the Old Lady lose a league game for the first time in 16 matches in a major setback

A first-half penalty was enough to earn champions Inter Milan a crucial 1-0 win at Juventus on Sunday, dragging Simone Inzaghi's side back into the Serie A title race. Juve wasted a host of chances in the opening period, with veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini guilty of missing the most glaring of them, and their profligacy proved costly as Inter earned a penalty in first-half stoppage time following a VAR review.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
William Carvalho
Person
Gerard Piqué
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
The Independent

Why Pep Guardiola’s history with Diego Simeone will shape Man City’s showdown with Atletico Madrid

Shortly before Diego Simeone took the Atletico Madrid job in 2011, he went to Barcelona to see how Pep Guardiola’s revolutionary first great side worked. The two got really deep on the fine details of the game, from how high you press, to how you attack tight spaces. While most football figures at that time would have been captivated by such an opportunity, Simeone was more restrained. “I don’t feel this,” he said of one approach. “I don’t like this,” of another. And on it went, right through many of Guardiola’s principles.If Simeone was obviously impressed but not persuaded, Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Spanish#Ap#Sevilla 1 0#Catalan#Celta Vigo
FOX Sports

Milan misses chance to move 3 points clear after 0-0 draw

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan missed the chance to pull three points clear at the top of Serie A as it was held to a 0-0 draw by Bologna on Monday. The result left Milan just one point ahead of second-place Napoli with seven matches remaining. Defending champion Inter Milan was four points behind its city rival but having played a match fewer.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Pedri's stunning late solo goal sees Barcelona edge past Sevilla and leapfrog their opponents into second place in LaLiga - as their stunning resurgence under Xavi continues

Pedri lived up to his coach Xavi’s billing with a brilliant winner in Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Sevilla to send them second on Sunday night at the Camp Nou. ‘For pure talent, there is no one better than him in the world,’ the Barça manager had said of the 19-year-old in February and with moments like the one he produced in the second half it’s hard to argue.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Sampdoria 0-1 Roma: Visitors extend unbeaten run to nine games and move up to fifth in the table after Henrikh Mkhitarian nets first-half winner against Serie A strugglers

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored from close range in the first-half to secure a precious away win for Roma on Sunday. The visitors went ahead when Nicola Zalewski's pull back from the left was intercepted by Morten Thorsby, but the fell into the path of Henrikh Mkhitaryan for a tap-in in the 27th minute.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Champions League quarterfinals predictions, start time, how to watch, TV channel, and more for 4/5/22

The Champions League quarterfinals officially begin this week as eight teams continue to battle it out for the ultimate prize in May. On Tuesday, 2021 finalists Manchester City welcome Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid to the Etihad Stadium for a first leg encounter. This is the first-ever meeting between the two sides, although Pep Guardiola and Simeone have gone toe to toe before in their managerial careers.
UEFA
BBC

World Cup: Brazil coach has 'no deep knowledge' of rivals Cameroon

Brazil coach Tite has admitted that he knows little about World Cup opponents Cameroon, who have been drawn alongside the five-time champions, Serbia and Switzerland in Group G. The clash between Brazil and Cameroon will be the last group game for both, so allowing both sides to learn a little...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy