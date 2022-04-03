ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana sheriff's deputy shoots man, 20, following crash

LAPLACE, La. (AP) — A man was in critical condition after being shot by a Louisiana sheriff’s deputy Sunday following a crash on an interstate on-ramp, Louisiana State Police said....

CBS Miami

Broward Sheriff’s Office Release Name Of Man Killed In Deputy-Involved Shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed Thursday in a deputy involved shooting. It happened shortly before noon in the area of Broward Boulevard and 27th Avenue, near the Broward Sheriff’s Office headquarters. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives from various units were working a planned operation when they attempted to take Zy Shonne Johnson, 23, into custody. Zy Shonne Johnson (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office) During an afternoon press conference, BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony said Johnson crashed his car, before turning a gun in the direction of deputies before he was shot. “He decided to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’

State lawmakers grew frustrated Tuesday with a high-ranking member of Louisiana State Police when he avoided answers to their questions about the 2019 in-custody death of Ronald Greene.  “There’s something going on at State Police that’s rotten,” Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, chair of a special House committee that is looking into allegations of a coverup. […] The post Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’ appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
wdhn.com

Man charged with impersonating Alabama sheriff’s deputy

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who would allegedly pose as a sheriff’s deputy in order to stop cars along the road has been arrested. Wayne McCaleb, 64, turned himself over to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday and was charged with impersonating a peace officer.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
KCRA.com

Contra Costa sheriff’s deputies shoot, kill suspect in Discovery Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating after Contra Costa sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a suspect late Tuesday night in Discovery Bay. The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department said deputies were handling a domestic violence situation when a person with a weapon came at them, “forcing deputies to discharge their firearms.”
DISCOVERY BAY, CA
Beaumont Enterprise

Police say 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Six people were killed and 10 injured in a mass shooting early Sunday as bars and nightclubs were closing in downtown Sacramento and police in California’s state capital were searching for at least one suspect. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One person transported to the hospital following a shooting in Gonzales

GONZALES, Calif. (KION) Gonzales Police confirmed one person was shot near Center and 6th Streets around 7:00 p.m. on Monday and transported to the hospital. No word yet on any arrests or the victims identity. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Gonzales Police Department at 831-675-5010. The post One person transported to the hospital following a shooting in Gonzales appeared first on KION546.
GONZALES, CA
CBS Philly

4 Men Convicted Of Murder More Than 10 Years After Killing Kevin Drinks In Case Of Mistaken Identity In North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Justice was finally served in a case of mistaken identity. Police never gave up, and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said Monday that four men are now convicted murderers, more than 10 years after it happened. The victim’s emotional widow and her family had worn buttons for a decade showing a photo of their loved one who had been killed. On Monday, the family said they no longer need to wear them. “These buttons are not new. These buttons are 10 years old,” Keyna Drinks said. “They say, ‘Justice for Kevin.’ Family, take the buttons off. Justice is done....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Beaumont Enterprise

Execution suit tossed because Louisiana can't get drugs

BATON ROUGE (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a nearly decade-old lawsuit against executions in Louisiana, saying there’s nothing to challenge because the state can only get the required drugs as medicines. State officials testified that manufacturers said they’d cut off medical supplies if the drugs were...
LOUISIANA STATE

