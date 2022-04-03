ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian refugee describes her escape to the United States

By Connor McKnight
WGN Radio
Steve Dale talks with Ukrainian refugee Elena Shestakov about what it was like getting out of Ukraine and why she chose to flee to the United States over other countries. She also gave some advice to other refugees who were able to escape Ukraine.

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

