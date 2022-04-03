Ukrainian refugee describes her escape to the United States
Steve Dale talks with Ukrainian refugee Elena Shestakov about what it was like getting out of Ukraine and why she chose to flee to the United States over other countries. She also gave some advice to other refugees who were able to escape Ukraine.More Russia-Ukraine Crisis coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 0