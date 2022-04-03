ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks Final Injury Report Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C31oQ_0eyIC28C00

The New York Knicks have finalized their injury report Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The New York Knicks are in Florida to face off with the Orlando Magic on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they have announced their final injury report.

Their original injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Miles McBride and Quentin Grimes have both been upgraded from questionable to probable for the contest.

Their status can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Walked Away From Skip Bayless When The Analyst Tried To Apologize To Him For Doubting His Ability: "He Listened Patiently For 34 Seconds And He Shrugged And Said 'Okay'... I Deserved That Put Down."

Larry Bird is one of the most cold-blooded superstars in NBA history, he was as blunt as they come, even when facing other superstars. Larry Legend came into the league as an incredible collegiate player and enjoyed a historic career that has seen him become a consensus Top 10 player in the history of the game. But like with almost every superstar before and after him, Bird had to deal with his fair share of criticism and doubt in his career.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
The Spun

Fans Are Not Happy With National Title Game Tipoff Time

Kansas takes on North Carolina tomorrow night to cap off one of the greatest NCAA Tournaments of all-time. But the tipoff time for the national title game has a lot of people upset today. TBS announced yesterday that they will be broadcasting the national title game at 9:20 p.m. EST....
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Quentin Grimes
Person
Kemba Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba All Star#The New York Knicks#The Orlando Magic#Underdog Nba#The Charlotte Hornets#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy