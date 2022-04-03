CHRIS FOY: Virtuoso Dan Robson shows the strength in depth at Eddie Jones' disposal, with the likes of Ben Earl and Joe Simmonds in fine form too and not getting a look-in for England

There is a reason why England fans are quite entitled to be up in arms about recent Six Nations failures - and it was summed up by Dan Robson, at Kingsholm, on Saturday.

Read on and the logic will become clear...

The Wasps scrum-half didn't play in the Six Nations, but that's precisely the point. Robson was not in the selection equation. He is behind Ben Youngs and Harry Randall, Raffi Quirke and Alex Mitchell. At the age of 30, his hopes of ever starting a Test for his country (having won 14 caps as a replacement to date) seem increasingly remote.

Dan Robson has been showing what England have been missing with his displays for Wasps

Yet, Robson's dazzling cameo against Gloucester just highlighted his class. Away from home, in front of a hostile crowd against quality opposition, he had the assurance of a man operating at the peak of his powers. It was an international-standard performance. Not just the drop goal from 45 metres, or the shrewd, sharp assist for Charlie Atkinson's try, but the whole regal air of well-grooved authority. Robson can control a game for his team, with supreme vision and instinct.

But he is a long way down the Red Rose hierarchy, which just illustrates the vast resources at Eddie Jones's disposal. If Robson can't get a look-in, England must have riches indeed. But he was not the only fringe candidate who provided a reminder of their credentials over the weekend.

On Friday night in Salford, Saracens beat Sale thanks to two tries from Ben Earl. Remember him? The back-rower last played for England last March, having been seen as the next break-through star not so long ago. He is inspiring his club's charge towards a home semi-final in the Premiership play-offs, but it may not be enough to earn him a tour call-up this summer.

Ben Earl has also reminded Eddie Jones of his credentials after impressing for Saracens

Just to ram home the point about the depth of talent available to Jones, Earl locked horns with Ben Curry - Tom's twin brother and another quality player who can't get a look-in. At Kingsholm, the tussle between Lewis Ludlow and Jack Willis was thunderous and gripping, while Sam Underhill was running amok for Bath at Sandy Park. And that's just some of the opensides.

Jacob Umaga scored a long-range try for Wasps. Remember him? Another exiled England hopeful. Joe Simmonds set up two tries for Exeter with majestic, long-range passes, one off his left hand and one off his right. He remains uncapped, as does Tommy Freeman, who scored a try for Northampton and had another brilliant one ruled out.

The Saints are frustrated that their lock David Ribbans is still awaiting an England debut. Wasps feel the same way about Alfie Barbeary. The list is endless. There is so much talent.

England fans expect all that raw material to be turned into a winning team and when Robson and Co play like this for their clubs, why shouldn't they? Of course, Test rugby is a big step up, which some handle better than others, but very few rival countries - perhaps only France - have such a strong domestic production line. So many choices. So few excuses.

Rugby spectacle ruined by officiating

Rugby continues to tie itself in knots, in a quest for safety and box-office appeal.

In Australia, former World Cup-winning Wallaby, Chris Latham, has lashed out at what he sees as pedantic, over-zealous officiating and judicial procedures, which are undermining the sport.

'We're really killing the game with all these stoppages,' he said. 'The beauty of our game is the contest in every element. Even the contest for the high ball has become whoever comes off worst gets the penalty, instead of the one who gets the ball, gets the ball.' He has a point, of course.

Australian World Cup winner Chris Latham has criticised the standard of officiating

The spectacle is being ruined all too often by endless TMO referrals and crackdowns on borderline offences which have seen a spike in red and yellow cards.

But rugby is stalked by the spectre of serious head injuries. Wales flanker James Davies has just been forced to retire at the age of 31, due to recurring concussion problems.

His plight is a reminder of the dangers faced by players in a game which has simply become too big and powerful and punishing for its own good.

No jeopardy in Premiership without relegation

The latest evidence suggests that Steve Diamond has a monumental rebuilding task on his hands at Worcester. Losing 45-10 at home to Newcastle is a crisis result; an unacceptable surrender.

That feeble capitulation followed the short-notice cancellation of the Warriors' fixture at neighbouring Gloucester, due to a shortage of front-row forwards amid a Covid outbreak.

Gloucester should be awarded five points for that and, by rights, Worcester should be in a battle for survival.

Worcester are in crisis after suffering a heavy loss to Newcastle in the Premiership

If there was relegation, they would be looking over their shoulders, knowing bottom-placed Bath have gained some momentum lately.

It would set up a tense, absorbing climax to the league season, but instead there is no jeopardy. So many games will lack real meaning - they just become a series of friendlies.

Diamond will appreciate the breathing space for his urgent overhaul, but the wider rugby public are being denied truly significant sporting drama.

Feuding coaches to meet again

They might need security guards on the touchline when Bordeaux face La Rochelle in the Champions Cup next weekend, just in case the head coaches come to blows again.

When the French clubs met in a Top 14 clash last Saturday, Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle side won by a point and he was involved in heated exchanges with his counterpart, Christophe Urios, who eventually appeared to slap the former Ireland fly-half.

Bordeaux boss Christophe Urios will come face-to-face with a familiar foe next weekend

Urios has previous in this regard. When he was in charge of Castres, he slapped the-then Toulon head coach Fabien Galthie during a game.

French rugby is on a high at the moment, after Galthie's national team won the Grand Slam last month, but it still retains the capacity to be volatile and utterly bonkers.

The Last Word

Leicester have had a timely weekend off and now they have another chance to show that they are back as a European force. Their cross-Channel trip to take on mighty Clermont Auvergne at Stade Marcel Michelin will provide another intriguing pointer about just how far Steve Borthwick has lifted the Premiership-leading Tigers.

It is a long time since they were continental contenders but victory on Sunday would suggest they are back in the mix. Clermont are currently mid-table in the Top 14 and their ground has lost some of its fortress aura in recent years, but it remains a forbidding place for on-field visitors.

Leicester fans making the trip are in for a treat though. There are very few better destinations in the professional game.. They will be in a city which unites passionately behind its team.

The atmosphere is far better than at most Test matches; with a noisy out-pouring of civic pride from the fabled 'Yellow Army'. If Leicester can handle the fervour and take a lead into the second leg at Welford Road, it will suggest that their fast-forward revival really could yield an historic Double this year.