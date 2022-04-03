ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=349MpE_0eyIBzif00

BERLIN (AP) — A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves.

The man from the eastern Germany city of Magdeburg, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, is said to have received up to 90 shots against COVID-19 at vaccination centers in the eastern state of Saxony for months until criminal police caught him this month, the German news agency dpa reported Sunday.

The suspect was not detained but is under investigation for unauthorized issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery, dpa reported.

He was caught at a vaccination center in Eilenburg in Saxony when he showed up for a COVID-19 shot for the second day in a row. Police confiscated several blank vaccination cards from him and initiated criminal proceedings.

It was not immediately clear what impact the approximately 90 shots of COVID-19 vaccines, which were from different brands, had on the man’s personal health.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

German police have conducted many raids in connection with forgery of vaccination passports in recent months. Many COVID-19 deniers refuse to get vaccinated in Germany, but at the same time want to have the coveted COVID-19 passports that make access to public life and venues such as restaurants, theaters, swimming pools or workplaces much easier.

Germany has seen high infection numbers for weeks, yet many measures to rein in the pandemic ended on Friday. Donning masks is no longer compulsory in grocery stores and most theaters but it is still mandatory on public transportation.

In most schools in Germany, students also no longer have to wear masks, which has led teachers’ associations to warn of possible conflicts in class.

“There is now a danger that, on the one hand, children who wear masks will be teased by classmates as wimps and overprotective or, on the other hand, pressure will be exerted on non-mask wearers,” Heinz-Peter Meidinger, the president of the German Teachers’ Association, told dpa. He advocated a voluntary commitment by teachers and students to continue wearing masks in class and on school grounds, at least until the country goes on a two-week Easter holiday.

Health experts say the most recent surge of infections in Germany — triggered by the BA.2 omicron subvariant— may have peaked.

On Sunday, the country’s disease control agency reported 74,053 new COVID-19 infections in one day, while less than a week ago it reported 111,224 daily infections.

Overall, Germany has registered 130,029 COVID-19 deaths.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News

23K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow WOWK 13 News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Woman reported missing out of St. Albans area

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A woman has been reported missing out of St. Albans. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Roberta Anne Bearfield, 54, was last seen on Mar. 30, 2022, with a male friend, William “Bill” Perdue, 34. They left in a 2002 Kia Spectra, according to the KCSO. The registration is […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Reuters

Germany plans to relax COVID quarantine rules as cases soar

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany plans to end mandatory quarantine for most people who catch COVID-19, the health ministry proposed on Thursday, as numbers isolating with the infection top four million. Under the existing rules, people with COVID must quarantine for at least seven days. But Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wants...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Berlin#Ap#Dpa#News Daily Newsletter
Daily Mail

'We told our daughter we were leaving for holiday. We had to go for her sake': Parents tell of agony of uprooting family to flee Ukraine for safety of Poland... where Mail Force fund helps provide shelter for refugees

Reunited in safety, a family who escaped the bombardment in Ukraine has told of their journey to reach Poland – where they can shelter with help from Mail readers. The Red Cross operation, partly funded by Mail Force donations, is providing clothes, food and blankets. Nataliia Zalezynska, one of...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

'Putin's former son-in-law has stolen our baby': Socialite wife of Russian oligarch makes astonishing claim that billionaire is hiding their daughter in Moscow

A London-based socialite has made the astonishing claim that her husband, the former son-in-law of Vladimir Putin, has stolen their newborn daughter and is hiding her in Moscow. Zhanna Volkova, a Russian celebrity married to the country's 'youngest billionaire' Kirill Shamalov, says she has been prevented from meeting the baby,...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Four die as family plunges from balcony in Switzerland

A French family plunged off a seventh floor balcony in the western Swiss town of Montreux on Thursday after officers knocked at their door, leaving four dead and a teenager in serious condition. But police said the five members of the same family --  a man, 40, his wife, 41, and her twin sister, along with the couple's daughter, eight, and son, 15 -- had gone off the balcony after two officers showed up at their door early Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

People are comparing working in the US and Denmark: ‘The new American Dream is to leave America’

Workplace cultures differ greatly depending on where you are in the world.In the United States, most employees work 40 hour weeks, take minimal paid leave, and seldom take breaks throughout the day. Throughout Europe, employees take on a more relaxed approach to their workplace culture. And down under in Australia, work days adapt to the country’s laid-back lifestyle.It can be difficult to understand just exactly how different workplace cultures are throughout the world. Luckily, one Reddit user detailed their experience working in Denmark compared to working in the US. The thread, which was posted one day ago on the popular...
JOBS
BBC

Ukraine: Couple hire hotel in Poland to house refugees

A couple has rented out an entire hotel to house Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. Jakub and Gosia Golata, from Barrow upon Humber, Lincolnshire, emigrated to the UK in 2004 but have returned to Poland to aid humanitarian efforts. Mr Golata started by driving refugees in a minibus to...
HOMELESS
WPXI

Photos: Ukraine refugees and their dogs

Ukraine refugees and their dogs Tatyana cuddles her dog Linda, who fled their native, war-torn Ukraine, in the Emmaus Kirche Protestant church that has become their temporary shelter on March 10, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Churches across the city have joined the grassroots movement to welcome and house the refugees, who are currently arriving in Berlin, mostly by train from Poland, at a rate of over 10,000 per day. Meanwhile Russian bombardment of Ukrainian cities is continuing, raising the likelihood of an imminent humanitarian crisis. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images) (Carsten Koall/Getty Images)
HOMELESS
Reuters

On the Ukraine refugee crisis, watch Canada

TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Canada offers Western countries a path towards handling the fallout from the Ukraine refugee crisis. The country that claims to be the world’s second-largest Ukrainian diaspora has taken a firm stance by offering assistance to those fleeing war after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. If Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s policies prove successful, the country could pave the way for others to follow.
WORLD
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy