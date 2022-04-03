ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Report: Blue Jays Trade Reese McGuire to White Sox for Zack Collins

By Mitch Bannon
Inside The Blue Jays
Inside The Blue Jays
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOQbr_0eyIBypw00

The Blue Jays swapped catchers with the White Sox, trading Reese McGuire to Toronto per reports

The Blue Jays' 2022 roster isn't set yet.

After adding Matt Chapman and Ramiel Tapia in the weeks leading up to the 2022 season, the Jays have made another swap. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan , Toronto will send catcher Reese McGuire to the White Sox in exchange for catcher Zack Collins.

View the original article to see embedded media.

McGuire will join Chicago after 141 career MLB games in which the lefty posted an 81 wRC+. Though the 27-year-old Collins grades out as an inferior defender to McGuire with comparable offensive production, this trade likely came down to roster management.

The 27-year-old McGuire was out of options, meaning he must pass through waivers to be assigned to the minor leagues. Collins, on the other hand, has an option year remaining, meaning he can add catching depth to Toronto's major-league roster or upper minors, shuffling back and forth without the fear of a waiver claim.

The Jays were initially expected to break camp with three catchers on the MLB roster—McGuire, Danny Jansen, and Alejandro Kirk—but dealing McGuire may signal a shift in the plan. To maximize Kirk's opportunity in the DH spot, Collins could make Toronto's 28-man Opening Day roster or he could start the season in Triple A.

Though Toronto could've broken camp with McGuire on the MLB roster, too, the backstop may have been a transaction casualty when rosters shrink from 28 to 26 in May. Bringing in Collins adds flexibility and stability as the Jays wait for another catcher to push the majors in top prospect Gabriel Moreno, who is expected to start the season in Triple A.

H/T Jeff Passan

Comments / 0

Inside The Blue Jays
Inside The Blue Jays

126

Followers

219

Posts

17K+

Views

Related
The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Padres Acquire Rumored LA Trade Target

Over the last couple of years, the NL West has become quite the arms race. Each of the last two offseasons have featured the Dodgers, Giants, and Padres aggressively acquiring quality pitching. The Padres continued the tradition on Sunday by trading for Oakland Athletics starter Sean Manaea. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand was the first to report the weekend blockbuster.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Collins
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Danny Jansen
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Prospect Hyun-il Choi: Signing Contract ‘Wasn’t Difficult’ Decision

When the MLB lockout was ongoing, Spring Training at Camelback Ranch had a much different look this year. Only Minor League players were permitted to work out at the facility, and for the Los Angeles Dodgers, that group included Hyun-il Choi, the organization’s 2021 Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year, .
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays Trade#The White Sox#The Blue Jays#Espn
FanSided

MLB Opening Day pitching matchups

MLB Opening Day is back and we are closing in on opening day. Here is what Opening Day and the pitching matchups will look like. Baseball is back. The 162-game season will be returning after a 99-day lockout, the second-longest stoppage in baseball history. The 2022 season will start a week later than usual and games that are to be missed will be made up later in the season.
MLB
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Carlos Beltran drops truth bomb on Astros 2017 cheating scandal

A few years ago, one of the biggest cheating scandals in the history of American sports rocked the baseball world. The 2017 Houston Astros were caught cheating throughout the season, stealing signs electronically and relaying them in real time to hitters. It has since been a huge talking point in Major League Baseball.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Report: White Sox in talks with temporary Lance Lynn replacement

The Chicago White Sox were handed a serious blow on Sunday when it was announced ace Lance Lynn will miss at least four weeks with a knee injury. While their rotation is still strong with the likes of Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, and Michael Kopech, the White Sox could use another proven starter for the time being.
MLB
theScore

Beltran opens up about Astros' sign-stealing: 'We did cross the line'

Carlos Beltran believes the Houston Astros went too far in 2017 when they illegally stole signs through the use of electronics en route to a World Series championship. "Looking back now, yes, we did cross the line," Beltran told YES Network's Michael Kay in an upcoming interview, courtesy of The New York Times' James Wagner.
MLB
Inside The Blue Jays

Inside The Blue Jays

Buffalo, NY
126
Followers
219
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Blue Jays is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/bluejays

Comments / 0

Community Policy