ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Caterpillar Stock Soared in March

By Lee Samaha
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

What happened

Shares in construction, mining, transportation, and energy equipment company Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) soared 18.8% in March, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence . You don't have to look hard to see why the company had such a strong month. In a nutshell, the war in Ukraine has sent mining and energy prices soaring and given fresh support to the thesis that we are only in the early innings of a commodity super-cycle. If the hypothesis is correct, Caterpillar is set for long-term growth .

Caterpillar is a classic example of a cyclical stock . Its revenue, profit margin, and profit follow the cyclical flow of its end markets. Therefore, investors need to understand where the company is in the cycle to understand how to value the company. For example, Caterpillar in the early innings of the cycle and trading with a current price-to-earnings ratio of, say, 20 times earnings is a lot more attractive than Caterpillar trading in the last legs of the cycle but trading on, say, 18 times current earnings.

In March, investors took a look at the soaring energy prices and the difficulties of Russia and Ukraine to export energy and mining commodities. They concluded that capital spending (by miners and energy companies) would increase as a consequence -- good news for Caterpillar.

So what

In a sense, it's a double-edged sword because Caterpillar also has to contend with soaring costs due to the war; for example, steel prices increased in response to the conflict.

Indeed, it's worth noting that Caterpillar's profit margin fell on a year-over-year basis in the fourth quarter due to the quarter's greater-than-expected raw material and supply chain costs. This is something to keep an eye out for when management updates with guidance in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0heUdU_0eyIBptP00

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

On balance, despite the margin pressure from rising costs, an increase in commodity prices and the need to ensure investment in energy and mining is likely to be a net positive for Caterpillar. Moreover, the company is an obvious beneficiary of increased infrastructure spending, so it's understandable if investors should be feeling more optimistic about the stock.

Unfortunately, there's no way of knowing when the war will end, and this is not the place to speculate on it. Also, it's hard to see when the pressure on commodity prices will abate, but there'll likely be upward pressure on capital spending, at least to ensure the security of supply. That's good news for Caterpillar.

10 stocks we like better than Caterpillar
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Caterpillar wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool

174K+

Followers

85K+

Posts

80M+

Views

Related
Motley Fool

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

Dividend stocks have yielded a rich history of outperformance. This income trio offers low volatility, steady profitability, and rock-solid payouts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Caterpillar#Mining Equipment#Mining Companies
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
TheStreet

GM Begins Production of Its Tesla Killer

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report said Monday at a product launch that it intends to lead the world in electronic vehicles eventually, in a direct challenge to Elon Musk's market-leading Tesla. Company executives made the remarks during a press conference marking the beginning of production of...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

A Used Car Market Crash Is Coming: Here's How to Prepare

Have used car prices finally hit their peak? Here’s how to get ready for a crash. Used car prices in the past two years have increased by 42%, with the average price at $28,000. The pandemic created the perfect storm where used car prices spiked, creating a possible used...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” Grimes said of Musk. One item that Grimes discussed was Musk’s decision to sell several homes and move to Texas and live in a less-than-$50,000 house. Despite being the richest person in the...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
174K+
Followers
85K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy