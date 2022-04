BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A center at Johns Hopkins studying gun violence and another organization have merged, forming the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, which will look at shootings in the U.S. through a public health lens, the Bloomberg School of Public Health said. The merger includes the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Prevention, founded at the Bloomberg School in 1995, and the Policy and the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence, a nonprofit that launched in 1978. “These two organizations have done extraordinary work to prevent gun violence—together, they will be even stronger,” said Dr. Ellen J. MacKenzie, dean...

