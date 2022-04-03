ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, KY

Echo Hall 5k Fun Run

Ledger-Independent
 3 days ago
ECHO HALL 5K FUN RUN

The second annual Echo Hall 5K Fun Run is Saturday, May 7 at Echo Hall on Frankfort Street in Augusta. Register by April 25 to guarantee a t-shirt. To register, call or text Jackie McMurrin at 843-503-0439 or email her at Jacqueline.McMurrin@gmail.com. The Fun Run starts on at 8AM at Echo Hall on Frankfort Street in Augusta, Kentucky. Everyone registering by April 25, 2022 is guaranteed a t-shirt. To register, please call or text Jackie McMurrin at 843-503-0439 or email her at Jacqueline.McMurrin@gmail.com. You can support Echo Hall by running or walking in this event. Price is $25 for adults and $15 for students. To learn more about historic Echo Hall, please visit www.saveechohall.com. This is a rain or shine event so come prepared for the forecasted weather of that day. It is a family friendly event that serves as one of the fundraisers for restoring Echo Hall, so register your children too!

• Mapped 5K course which includes Riverside Drive

• Refreshments

• T-shirts for paid entries

A FREE tour of Echo Hall too!

