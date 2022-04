LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's along a wooded area near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line that the body of four-year-old Serenity McKinney was found on February 20, 2022. "There's no reason for this. There were family members that wanted her, that asked to keep her, and there's just no reason," Board-Certified Behavioral Analyst Shannon Layman to said to WHAS11 investigator, Kristin Goodwillie.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO