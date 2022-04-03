Registration opens next week for Perrysburg summer rec programs
Registration for Perrysburg’s Summer Recreation Program opens April 11, with activities running from June 15 through Aug. 4, the city announced.
More than 50 camps and activities for children ages 3 to 14 will be offered, with most occurring at Municipal Park and costing $20 or less, with many provided for free. Camp subjects include soccer, tennis, basketball, cheerleading, baton, baseball, science, dance, and a superhero theme.
Only city residents may register during the first week. After that, registration opens to nonresidents, including Perrysburg Township residents, on April 18. A registration link and program guide will be posted at ci.perrysburg.oh.us , with the latter describing all programs and their age ranges, costs, and schedules.
